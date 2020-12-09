NCCU set to visit Dean Dome for game against UNC

NCCU vs UNC? We like the sound of that.

North Carolina Central University will make the short trip to Chapel Hill to play in the Dean Dome on Saturday December 12th, 2020 at 2pm EDT as a COVID-19 game cancellation versus Elon has left a gap in the North Carolina Tar Heels schedule.

NCCU vs. UNC?!!!



Let me clear my calendar! — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) December 9, 2020

NCCU has stepped up to fill in the date left vacant by the Elon Phoenix as coronavirus related game cancellations continue to come in fast in college hoops this year, and are subsequently creating some some very intriguing “pick up” style games to fill in the scheduling gaps.

North Carolina A&T played a similar “pick up” style against Stanford on Sunday December 6th at home in Greensboro as COVID restrictions are limiting contact sports in the Cardinal’s home state of California, causing them to stay in North Carolina and schedule opponents in the Tar Heel state until games are allowed in their home arena.

The Tar Heels have hosted the Eagles twice on the hardwood, once in 2009 and again in 2014. Both games were big wins for UNC with the 2009 matchup ending in a 89-42 Carolina victory, while the 2014 matchup was had a slightly closer outcome with NCCU losing 76-60 in 2014.

As the coronavirus continues to make scheduling and going to college basketball games extremely unstable in the 2020-2021 season, the silver lining is that like NCCU vs UNC and A&T vs Stanford, schools are staying on their toes and are quickly scheduling some very intriguing games.

Saturday’s game against NC Central will be televised on the Regional Sports Network, whose primary carriers include FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Sun or FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Midwest, YES,NESN, AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh, Marquee and MASN.