Tennessee State football won’t face HBCUs in spring

NASHVILLE — The Ohio Valley Conference, home to Tennessee State, has announced its regular season football schedule for the 2020-21 season. The season will consist of seven conference games beginning on Feb. 21. The season will be played in the spring due to the postponement of the traditional fall season surrounding COVID-19 pandemic.

Games will be contested on Sundays, with the exception of Easter weekend when the games will be played on Saturday.

Tennessee State will host four games at Hale Stadium in the spring, beginning with a matchup with Jacksonville State on Feb. 21. The Tigers also host Eastern Illinois on Mar. 14, UT Martin on Mar. 28 and Southeast Missouri on Apr. 11.

Tennessee State will play road games at Austin Peay (Feb. 28), Murray State (Mar. 21) and Tennessee Tech (Apr. 3).

“Our kids are ready to play,” Head Coach Rod Reed said. “It’s going to be a challenge with some teams playing four games this fall, but we’re excited about our team and we’re excited about the guys coming in. We’re just excited about the opportunity to play.”

The NCAA will announce the selections for a revised 16-team playoff field on Sunday, April 18. This year’s field will include 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large bids. The first round is scheduled for the weekend of April 24 with the FCS National Championship game to be played on either May 14, 15 or 16 in Frisco, Texas.

“It is our sincere intention and desire to provide our student-athletes with an opportunity to play football this spring assuming the facts surrounding the pandemic support it,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “We are excited to have plans and a schedule in place for it helps to create a sense of certainty during these uncertain times.”

Teams will play in accordance with local regulations, NCAA medical guidelines and supporting OVC standards.

2020-21 TSU Football Schedule

Feb. 21 – Jacksonville State

Feb. 28 – at Austin Peay

Mar. 14 – Eastern Illinois

Mar. 21 – at Murray State

Mar. 28 – UT Martin

Apr. 3 – at Tennessee Tech

Apr. 11 – Southeast Missouri