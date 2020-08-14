Fayetteville State University

Fayetteville State football player selected for Thurgood Marshall Leadership Institute

The program is designed for HBCU students looking to establish themselves as leaders.

Fayetteville, NC — Fayetteville State University (FSU) football student-athlete Jordan Ferguson has been selected as one of eleven fellow students to participate in the 33rd Annual Thurgood Marshall Leadership Institute.

The Leadership Institute is for college juniors, seniors, and graduate and law students attending the 47 publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). The Leadership Institute is for students who establish themselves as leaders, as well as students with leadership potential who want to build on their skill sets. Prior leadership roles in high school or college are preferred. However, a desire to develop personal leadership and professional advancement skills is required.



This will be the second time around for Ferguson, a junior marketing major from Fayetteville, NC, participating in the program. Last year, he secured a summer internship with Kellogg’s, an American multinational food manufacturing company.

On the football field, Jordan Ferguson was named to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) All-Rookie Team prior to the Broncos participation in the CIAA Football Championship game. In the classroom, he has a 3.7 or better grade point average, with honors on the Dean’s and Chancellor’s List, and is within his third term as a member of the university’s student government association.

Students will complete a series of webinars, professional development workshops, and other assignments in preparation for interviews with Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies across the nation. Students will have the opportunity to leave the conference with internship or job offers in hand by the end of the event. The 2020 Leadership Institute was scheduled to take place on October 14-18, 2020, in Washington, DC. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually.


Fayetteville State University students selected are:

Elijah Brake, an English major from Nashville, N.C.
Joseph Brake, a social work major from Nashville, N.C.
Deja Clark-Drew, pre-law major from Raleigh, N.C.
Tarvars Denning, an English major from Garner, N.C.
Ahriana Edwards, a business administration major from Charlotte, N.C.
Jordan Ferguson, a marketing major from Fayetteville, N.C.
Caleb Heatwole, a business administration major from Fayetteville, N.C.
Ian McLaurin, a computer science major from Fayetteville, N.C.
Ahmahd Moore, a communications major from Fayetteville, N.C.
Tiana Murphy, an accounting and finance major from District Heights, MD.
 Vanessa Ward, a political science major from Rocky Mount, N.C.

