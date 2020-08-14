HBCU men’s basketball attendance 2019-2020

HBCU men’s basketball attendance numbers are in, and one again, Hampton comes out on top according to the NCAA.



The Big South runner up led all HBCUs in basketball attendance during the 2019-2020 basketball season. That coincides with leading women’s HBCU basketball in attendance as well.



Hampton averaged 3,764 fans per game in the 7,200 seat, multipurpose Convocation Center. Its highest attended game came against long-time rival Norfolk State when 7,123 fans filled the gym. Its second-highest attended game was against another former conference rival Howard University.

How the conferences stack up

The SWAC averaged 1,567 fans per contest— the largest of any conference for HBCU men’s basketball. That average was 216 greater than the previous year.



The MEAC saw its average attendance take a hit, with an average of 1,351 fans per contest.



The CIAA finished second in Division II attendance with an average of 960 fans per game. Attendance was up 116 fans per game over the previous season.



SIAC basketball averaged 664 fans per game, finishing seventh in Divsion II.



