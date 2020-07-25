BCF Hall of Fame establishes HBCU scholarship fund

Courtesy of Black College Hall of Fame
Canton, OH – The Black College Football (BCF) Hall of Fame today announced the establishment of a $150,000 Black College Football Hall of Fame HBCU Scholarship Fund, which will provide financial assistance for juniors and seniors that are affiliated with HBCU Football programs.
“The Black College Football Hall of Fame HBCU Scholarship Fund will benefit students who assist behind the scenes at HBCU football programs including medical, equipment, video, interns and others.” said Co-Founder, Trustee and Inductee Doug Williams. “Many of these outstanding young men and women do not receive a financial support. ”HBCU students will be able to apply next month via an online portal.
Further details will be announced in the coming weeks to HBCU Athletic Directors and Football Coaches. Scholarships will be awarded in honor of individual Black College Football Hall of Fame Inductees.
“The Black College Football Hall of Fame HBCU Scholarship Fund was made possible because of the success of our Black College Football…The Road to Equality program,” said Co-Founder, Trustee and Inductee James “Shack” Harris. “By sharing our history, we are able to support our future.”
To learn more about the Black College Football Hall of Fame and Black College Football…The Road to Equality, please visit www.BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org/Equality.
About Black College Football Hall of Fame
The Black College Football Hall of Fame was established in October of 2009 by African-American pioneers and quarterbacks, Pro Bowl MVP James “Shack” Harris and Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams to preserve the history and honor the greatest football players, coaches and contributors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
There have been 90 Inductees since inception, including Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams, who also serve as Trustees. The organization partners with the NFL on the annual Quarterback Coaching Summit and has provided more than $300,000 in scholarships and HBCU football program grants since inception. Its permanent home is located at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.