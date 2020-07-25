FAMU Softball fully turfs field

Courtesy of FAMU Athletics

Tallahassee, Fla. – The Florida A&M University Rattlers Softball Complex, home of the 13-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) champion, FAMU softball team, is receiving a major upgrade ahead of the 2021 softball season.



FAMU is set to install a brand-new state-of-the-art playing surface, provided by AstroTurf, at the 37-year-old complex; replacing the clay in-field and natural grass outfield currently in place.

The Florida A&M Softball Complex is receiving a huge upgrade this summer https://t.co/oMmxLjZquT — FAMU Athletics (@FAMUAthletics) July 24, 2020

“We are extremely excited about the first phase of enhancements to the softball complex,” said Florida A&M University VP and Director of Athletics, Kortne Gosha . “Florida A&M athletics would like to thank the Hassel Tooks Recreation Center, Student Government Association, immediate past President Rochard Moricette along with current President Xavier McClinton for their unwavering support for this project.”

AstroTurf is no stranger to Florida A&M University, as the company installed a new artificial playing surface inside Bragg Memorial Stadium during the summer of 2018.



The installation is one of a hand-full of facility upgrades happening within the department. Currently, the Galimore-Powell Field-house is undergoing a face-lift with the home and visiting locker rooms, weight room, training room and coaches’ offices; all are in the process of being renovated. In addition, baseball, men’s and women’s track and tennis programs are preparing to move into their new lockerrooms later this year.



The softball complex also received a new Daktronics scoreboard earlier this summer, as the last scoreboard lost functionality due to being struck by lightning.

“We are excited to implement a major facility enhancement for one of our elite female programs,” said Associate AD for Administration and Operations, Michael Johnson . “The technology of the synthetic turf will create a major competitive advantage for our program and allow for multi-purpose use for other campus partners such as intramurals or external constituents. The cost savings of annual field maintenance can now go directly back into enhancing our program.”

AstroTurf will be installing their Rhino SF playing surface, which is built for high use and noted for its exceptional resistance to wear. The project will reduce program expenses and annual maintenance cost dramatically, and afford our team the ability to use the surface for practice or play no matter the weather conditions.



Installation is scheduled to begin on Aug. 3 and will take five weeks to complete.