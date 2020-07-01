College Football Hall of Fame Announces Special Exhibit Honoring HBCU’s

Atlanta, Georgia – As the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame re-opens its doors this week, it will unveil its latest special exhibit featuring a collection of stories, artifacts and college football treasures from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
“The College Football Hall of Fame is honored to share and support the historical impact that HBCU coaches and players made on the great game of college football,” states Kimberly Beaudin, CEO of The College Football Hall of Fame. “
As an educational destination that welcomes so many families and students, it’s critical to highlight the Black leaders of the game who created real change on the field and within their communities. We can’t wait for fans across the country to experience this fascinating and important exhibit.”
The new exhibit features:
• A special section dedicated to Conference Champions
• Highlights of the early days of HBCU football including the first game played on December 27, 1892 between Biddle College (Johnson C. Smith University) and Livingstone College.
• Hall of Fame Coaches and Players
• The Celebration Bowl and MEAC/SWAC Challenge
• The Marching Bands
“It’s important that all college football fans understand the rich history of HBCUs and their contributions to the game. Without HBCUs and African American players, college football would not be where it is today,” said Hall of Fame Coach, Joe Taylor.
“This exhibit provides an opportunity to show gratitude and appreciation for the influence that HBCU’s have had on not only football programs across the country, but in life beyond the game.”The Hall of Fame is proud to celebrate HBCUs and in addition to the 34 HBCU players and coaches enshrined in the Hall, it currently employees 7 HBCU alumni and students. Photos of the new exhibit can be found here.