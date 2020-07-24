Virginia Union women reload with four new recruits

Courtesy of Virginia Union Athletics

Virginia Union University’s women’s basketball coach Tierra Terry has signed four players to National Letters of Intent for the 1920-21 basketball season.

Two players will be incoming freshmen while two are transfers.



Aaliyah Bevans, Jhakia Gist, Chrishyanah Alston and Sarah Placidehave all signed to continue their basketball careers at VUU.

“We are very excited about the addition of these young women to the Panther Family,” said Terry. “They come from different areas of the country and bring diverse talents. Their talents will complement our exciting and dynamic team. We are looking forward to this upcoming season!”



Aaliyah Bevans is an incoming freshman from National Christian High School. She is a 6-2 forward from Capitol Heights, Md. Bevans was a 2020 McDonald’s All-American Nominee and played on a Nike Elite High School team.

Jhakia Gist is an incoming freshman from Nazareth Regional High School. Gist is a 5’7 guard from Brooklyn, N.Y. She averaged 14 points and four rebounds per game as a senior.





Chrishyanah Alston is a transfer from North Carolina A&T. She is a 5-8 guard from Chester, Pa. As a high school player at Sanford High School, she was First Team All-State and joined the 1,000-point club in her junior year. While Alston was playing, Sanford won three state championships.



Sarah Placide is a transfer from Daytona State College. She is a 6-1 forward from Orlando, Fla. While a student at West Orange High School, Placide led West Orange to two district championships and played on a Top 10 team in Florida. She was also a member of the all-academic team