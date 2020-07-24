Virginia Union
2020-2021 HBCU Hoops

Virginia Union women reload with four new recruits

Two transfers and two high school freshmen make up the first recruiting class for Virginia Union’s new head coach.
Posted on

Courtesy of Virginia Union Athletics

Virginia Union University’s women’s basketball coach Tierra Terry has signed four players to National Letters of Intent for the 1920-21 basketball season.

[postBannerAD]


Two players will be incoming freshmen while two are transfers.
 
Aaliyah Bevans, Jhakia Gist, Chrishyanah Alston and Sarah Placidehave all signed to continue their basketball careers at VUU.

“We are very excited about the addition of these young women to the Panther Family,” said Terry. “They come from different areas of the country and bring diverse talents. Their talents will complement our exciting and dynamic team. We are looking forward to this upcoming season!”
 
Aaliyah Bevans is an incoming freshman from National Christian High School.  She is a 6-2 forward from  Capitol Heights, Md.  Bevans was a 2020 McDonald’s All-American Nominee and played on a Nike Elite High School team.

CaptainU: Profile

Jhakia Gist is an incoming freshman from Nazareth Regional High School.  Gist is a 5’7 guard from Brooklyn, N.Y.  She averaged 14 points and four rebounds per game as a senior.

Jhakia Gist (@GistJhakia) | Twitter


 
Chrishyanah Alston is a transfer from North Carolina A&T.  She is a 5-8 guard from Chester, Pa.  As a high school player at Sanford High School, she was First Team All-State and joined the 1,000-point club in her junior year.  While Alston was playing, Sanford won three state championships.

A&T Blows Out St. Augustine's - North Carolina A&T

 
Sarah Placide is a transfer from Daytona State College.  She is a 6-1 forward from Orlando, Fla.  While a student at West Orange High School, Placide led West Orange to two district championships and played on a Top 10 team in Florida.  She was also a member of the all-academic team

Tanyia Gordon (@tgordon_23) | Twitter

Virginia Union women reload with four new recruits
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top