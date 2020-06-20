Benedict College signs 31 for football class

Courtesy: Benedict College Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Benedict College head football coach Chennis Berry and his staff have been busy signing their first recruiting class. The Tigers have assembled one of their largest recruiting classes in school history with 31 current commitments for the 2020 season.

“We’re excited about the young men that we have coming into our program,” Berry said. “They fit into our philosophy of great student athletes that believe in dedication, integrity, God, discipline, effort, execution and pride. We were able to fill some major needs starting with the offensive and defensive lines as well as addressing the quarterback position.”

The Tigers signed five offensive linemen, two quarterbacks, six wide receivers, two running backs, one tight end, six defensive linemen, three linebackers, and six defensive backs.

“We’ve added some explosive skill guys on both sides of the ball,” Berry said. “This class is filled with young men that are serious about our commitment of chasing A’s, B’s, championships and degrees. We’re super excited and can’t wait to get these young men on campus!”

The new Benedict College Tigers are:

Offensive Line

Anthony Crowley , a 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman from Sebastian, Fla., (Sebastian River HS).

Coaching scouting report: “Good ball get-off … Good feet … Love his frame and physical style of play.”



Marlon Black Jr., a 6-foot-6, 303-pound offensive lineman from Blountstown, Fla. (Liberty County HS / Tennessee State)

Coaching scouting report: “Has ideal size and length … Has good feet and athleticism … Has tremendous upside.”



Josue Bopeya , a 6-foot-3, 290-pound offensive lineman from Milwaukee, Wisc. (Marshall HS / North Dakota State)

Coaching scouting report: “He moves well and takes good angles on blocks … He takes pride in finishing blocks … He has experience playing multiple spots on the line.”



Dontae Jenkins, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive lineman from Flemington, Fla. (North Marion HS).

Coaching scouting report: “Powerful run blocker … Finishes blocks aggressively … Plays with a mean streak.”



Jaylen Striggles , a 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Blanche Ely HS)

Coaching scouting report: “Moves well and can play in space … Has a strong punch … Plays with a mean streak.”





Quarterback

Wilson Appleton, a 5-foot-11, 194-pound quarterback from Albertville, Ala. (Albertville HS / Auburn Univ.)

Coaching scouting report: “Smart player that makes good decisions … Very mature player that graduated from Auburn University… Extremely productive high school quarterback.”

Taj Gregory, a 6-foot-7, 196-pound quarterback from Coppell, Texas (Coppell HS / Trinity Valley CC)

Coaching scouting report: “Has great field presence and vision because of his frame … He has a very strong arm … He is a student of the game.”





Wide Receiver

Jonis Dieudonne , a 5-foot-10, 180—pound wide receiver from Naples, Fla., (Lely HS).

Coaching scouting report: “Explosive and dynamic … Has the ability to make plays when the ball is handed to him or thrown to him … Played both ways at Lely High School and in a variety of roles.”



Briand Dorgil, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound wide receiver from Orlando, Fla. (Lake Nona HS / Stony Brook).

Coaching scouting report: “A solidly built receiver that is physical … He is an attentive player that has great internal drive … Will bring experience to the receiver room.”



Trey Chancey , a 5-foot-8, 160-pound wide receiver from Jesup, Ga., (Wayne County HS).

Coaching scouting report: “Very fast and explosive player … Has a lot of wiggle and makes something happen every time he touches the ball … Can make plays in all three phases of the game.”



Tayven Grice , a 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver from Lake Charles, La., (Sam Houston HS).

Coaching scouting report: “Super productive player (124 catches and led the state in receiving yards) … Dynamic athlete who can put points on the board … He’s a steal from the state of Louisiana.”



Darius Philon, a 5-foot-10, 161-pound wide receiver from Winter Haven, Fla. (Winter Haven HS / Florida International)

Coaching scouting report: “Talented player that will bring experience to the receiver room … Racked up more than 1,000 yards as a sophomore … Also adds value as a kick returner.”



Te’Sean Pressley , a 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver from Lawnside, N.J. (Haddon Heights HS)

Coaching scouting report: “Tall, athletic receiver who attacks the ball … Makes big plays as a receiver and kick returner … Breaks tackles and gains a lot of yards after the catch.”



Running Back

Omarion Coleman, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back from Tampa, Fla, (Blake HS).

Coaching scouting report: “Explosive back that can score from anywhere on the field … Has good hands out of the backfield … Can beat defenders with his speed, strength, and wiggle.”

Nanders Lawrence , a 5-foot-7, 160-pound athlete from Dixiana, S.C. (Airport HS).

Coaching scouting report: “Extremely dynamic ball carrier … Can make plays on offense and as a returner … Has home run ability.”

Tight End

Keeilan Thomas , a 6-foot-2, 230-pound tight end from Gulfport, Miss. (Pearl River Community College).

Coaching scouting report: “Big, physical tight end … A diverse player that fits our system well … Can make plays as a receiver and blocker.”



Defensive Line

Anthony Ervin , 6-foot-2, 245-pound defensive end from South Central, Calif., (Moorpark Community College).

Coaching scouting report: “Plays with a high motor … Displays a lot of quick twitch explosiveness … Sheds blocks violently.”