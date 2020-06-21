Jackson State’s “Snacks” brings home ESPY

Jackson State, the SWAC, and HBCUs have an ESPY award under their belt.
JSU manager-turned-player Thomas “Snacks” Lee’s three-pointer won the “Can’t Stop Watching” ESPY award on ESPN’s annual award show on Sunday night.
Lee hit a deep 3-pointer in the final minute of a blowout win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on March 2. Video of the shot (dubbed “Thee Shot”) went viral, and turned the senior into a national sensation.
Lee faced some tough competition just to get to New York, having to knock off the likes of Simone Biles. But clearly, he had the fan support to do it.
Snacks took home the top spot for the award by earning the top vote against finalists Riley Sartain-Vaughan, Newtown High School football team, and Obed Lekhehle after winning 79 percent of twitter polls and winning ESPN’s online voting process.
Lee reveled in winning the award afterward on his Twitter account.
“Everyone who doubted me is asking for forgiveness. If you ain’t been a part of it, at least you got to witness,” he wrote.
The award is the first ever ESPY in the history of Jackson State University. The exposure continues to be a boon for the Southwestern Athletic Conference and JSU as Lee continues to make appearances on international outlets.