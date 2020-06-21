Jackson State’s “Snacks” brings home ESPY

Jackson State, the SWAC, and HBCUs have an ESPY award under their belt.



JSU manager-turned-player Thomas “Snacks” Lee’s three-pointer won the “Can’t Stop Watching” ESPY award on ESPN’s annual award show on Sunday night.

SNACKS HAS OFFICIALLY WON AN ESPY! pic.twitter.com/ZvZfInJQNy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 22, 2020

Lee hit a deep 3-pointer in the final minute of a blowout win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on March 2. Video of the shot (dubbed “Thee Shot”) went viral, and turned the senior into a national sensation.



Lee faced some tough competition just to get to New York, having to knock off the likes of Simone Biles. But clearly, he had the fan support to do it.

Thomas “Snacks” Lee is now an ESPY award winner (Courtesy: JSU Athletics)

Snacks took home the top spot for the award by earning the top vote against finalists Riley Sartain-Vaughan, Newtown High School football team, and Obed Lekhehle after winning 79 percent of twitter polls and winning ESPN’s online voting process.

Lee reveled in winning the award afterward on his Twitter account.

“Everyone who doubted me is asking for forgiveness. If you ain’t been a part of it, at least you got to witness,” he wrote.

Everyone who doubted me is asking for forgiveness

If you ain't been a part of it, at least you got to witness 🤧



2020 Can’t Stop Watching Moment of The Year ESPY Award Winner 🏆@BWWings @GoJSUTigers pic.twitter.com/54rvDiwqRt — Thomas “Snacks” Lee (@BigHomie_Tom) June 22, 2020

The award is the first ever ESPY in the history of Jackson State University. The exposure continues to be a boon for the Southwestern Athletic Conference and JSU as Lee continues to make appearances on international outlets.