NCAT's Randolph Ross a finalist for Track Athlete of the Year

When you run the fastest 400-meter time in the world, membership has its privileges. North Carolina A&T freshman standout Randolph Ross has been selected as one of three finalists for Track Athlete of the Year by the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association.

Ross has been making headlines even before arriving at NCAT. His hat dance during his signing day went viral when he shunned larger programs for the Aggies. His father, Duane Ross, is the head coach of the track program at NCAT.

Ross is in the running against Northern Arizona’s Tyler Day and Florida State’s Trey Cunningham.

He finished the shortened 2020 season with a stellar resume. His 45.44 in the 400 at the Texas Tech Invitational on February 1 stands as the top time in the world. Ross also helped the Aggies 4×400-meter relay team advance to the NCAA nationals.

Naturally Ross won the 400m title at this year’s MEAC Indoor Track and Field Championships. He was second in the 200 meters and finished fifth in the high jump clearing 6-feet, 7 inches. Nationally Ross ranked sixteenth in the nation in the 200 meters, after running a 20.85 at the Tyson Invitational in February.

The voting process to select a winner begins on Monday with the USTFCCCA members. This is not uncharted territory for the Aggies. Last season, Kayla White was selected women’s track athlete of the year.



