Tennessee State agrees to play at SEC football program

We aren’t sure what the next few weeks or months hold, but we do know one HBCU has agreed to a money game with an SEC school.



Tennessee State will travel to Starkville, MS on Nov. 20, 2021 to take on Mississippi State per FBS Schedules’ website.

TSU will get a guaranteed $525k to take on the P5 school, according to the report. It is also scheduled to open the 2021 season against Grambling State in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic that September.



The Tigers are coming off a 3-9 season in 2019.