Upset and Intensity mark CIAA First Round Action

CHARLOTTE, NC– Day One of the CIAA Tournament featured several fights to stay alive in over eight hours of “survive and advance” women’s hoops. After four consecutive heated match-ups, four teams advanced to face the top seeds in the Quarterfinals on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lady Vikings find rhythm

Elizabeth City State, fourth seed in the CIAA North, was first to advance after its 70-65 victory over Saint Augustine’s. Sophomore guard Asia Deal led the Lady Vikings with 19 points. Junior forward Ny’Asia Davis contributed a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double off the bench.

ECSU will return to the court to face the top south seed, Fayetteville State, in the Quarterfinals on Wednesday at approximately 2:20 PM.

Bulldogs catch fire

After a close game initially, Bowie State followed with a big victory over Shaw, 73-47. BSU’s senior forward and Defensive Player of the Year Kyaja “JJ” Williams led all scorers with a double-double performance featuring 22 points and 13 rebounds for second-seeded BSU.

BSU has a day off, then will have a rematch against No. 2 South seed Johnson C. Smith in the Quarterfinals on Thursday around 3 PM.

Lady Trojans not done yet

Sixth seed Virginia State continued the North’s hot streak with its 57-45 upset win against the fourth southern seed, Livingstone. The Lady Trojans broke a four-game losing streak with its win, led by junior guard Natalia Leaks’ 17-point contribution.

VSU will face a familiar rival in Virginia Union, top seed in the CIAA North, in the Quarterfinals on Wednesday at approximately 4:30 PM.

Lady Rams charge Claflin

The last game featured two CIAA South teams. Third seed Winston-Salem State closed out the women’s opening round with a 60-51 win over seventh seed Claflin. WSSU’s Melody Prichard led all scorers with 22 points.

The Lady Rams will have a day off before facing second northern seed Lincoln (PA) on Thursday at 1 PM.