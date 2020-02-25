Baseball

Texas Southern baseball shocks No. 6 Mississippi State

Starkville is one of the toughest places to play in college baseball

 Image courtesy: Texas Southern
It was the first win of the season and it may be the biggest of all year for Texas Southern. The Tigers (1-9) went on the road to a notoriously hostile venue and upset No. 6 Mississippi State (5-2) with an 8-4 win on Tuesday night.

Texas Southern was down 2-0 after the first inning before answering in the top of the second. Roderick Coffee and Parker DeLeon delivered sacrifice flies ahead of a Justin Cooper RBI single for a 3-2 lead.

The game was tied at three entering the fourth inning when Texas Southern exploded. The Tigers scored off a wild pitch with the bases loaded. Then Victor Bueno delivered a two-RBI single off of another error.

Another run in the top of the eighth gave Texas Southern all the cushion that it needed for the win.

Right-hander Camden Guarnere (1-0) earned the win for Texas Southern.

Mississippi State has a date with another SWAC opponent on Wednesday when it welcomes Alcorn State to town.

