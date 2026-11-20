Virginia Union football is back in the NCAA Division II playoffs, facing the same opponent that ended its season a year ago. But head coach Dr. Alvin Parker has little interest in calling it a revenge game.

California (PA) returns to Hovey Field on Saturday, November 21, for another first-round playoff meeting with Virginia Union. Same opponent. Same round. Same field. A year ago, the Vulcans left Richmond with a 27-24 victory after the Panthers spent much of the afternoon recovering from an early 14-point deficit.

For a program that has won three CIAA championships in four seasons, the opportunity practically invites a redemption story. Parker isn’t interested in telling one.

“We really don’t focus on, like, the rematches and things like that,” Parker said during Tuesday’s press conference. “More so, we just kind of focus on, just preparing ourselves for, you know, the next opponent.”

That opponent happens to be California (PA), an 8-3 team coached by Gary Dunn that has reached the playoffs for three consecutive seasons. Virginia Union enters at 10-1, the No. 4 seed in Super Region 1, making its fifth straight postseason appearance.

Both programs know what this stage requires. Parker believes the difference will come down to preparation, not familiarity.

The lesson from last November

Parker does acknowledge one lesson from last year’s loss. Virginia Union cannot afford another slow start.

“I think we started the game so rough last year,” Parker said when asked what he took from that meeting. “We started that game pretty rough and put ourselves in a 14, you know, 14-0 hole and had to climb out of it.”

The Panthers eventually made it a three-point game, but California advanced. Parker sees value in reviewing that experience without assuming the teams that meet Saturday are identical to those that played last November.

Both teams have changed. Both coaching staffs have another season of evidence to evaluate. What hasn’t changed is the postseason standard.

Parker described playoff football as a different level of preparation, one where even fundamentals covered earlier in the season deserve renewed attention.

“You can leave no stone unturned,” he said. “Everything has to be… has to be covered.”

A championship decided by defense

Virginia Union arrives at this moment carrying another championship trophy, although the Panthers had little time to enjoy it.

Saturday’s 15-14 victory over Johnson C. Smith in Durham delivered the program’s third CIAA title in four years. Ramon Brown, named the game’s MVP, rushed for 150 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown run that provided the deciding points. But the championship wasn’t secured by that run alone.

After Virginia Union took the lead, Johnson C. Smith mounted a 10-play, 47-yard drive before the Panthers’ defense delivered a critical fourth-down stop. With 7:29 remaining, Cameron McDaniel stopped running back Fabian Duncan for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Virginia Union 27-yard line.

The Golden Bulls got another opportunity, but Derrick Burroughs ended their final possession with an interception of quarterback Damien Mazil on fourth-and-4 with one minute remaining. Burroughs returned the ball seven yards, allowing Virginia Union to run out the clock.

Parker called those defensive plays a reflection of what his team has demonstrated throughout the season.

“Those two plays was crucial,” Parker said. “They were very crucial, you know, to stop those guys on 4th down and to get a turnover on downs, and to get an interception.”

Parker described the championship as a matchup between the conference’s top two defenses. In a game decided by a single point, Virginia Union’s defense supplied the closing argument.

Brown, Miller and the winning formula

Brown supplied the championship’s defining offensive moment, but Virginia Union also needed three field goals from kicker Gage Miller.

Miller connected from 37, 40 and 31 yards, finishing 3-for-5 on field-goal attempts. His performance earned him D2Football.com National Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Parker placed Miller’s contribution within the program’s history of dependable kicking.

“He adds to that legacy of some of the great guys we have down there putting their foot on the ball,” Parker said.

Brown’s touchdown, meanwhile, reflected something Parker considers fundamental to the offense: putting the football in the hands of players capable of changing a game.

“We have a lot of good guys on offense that are capable of making plays,” he said.

That philosophy will matter again against California, where Parker expects everyone, including quarterback RJ Rosales, to perform at their best rather than relying on one player to carry the offense.

No time to live in the celebration

The Panthers had barely finished celebrating their conference championship before attention shifted toward the NCAA bracket.

Parker said his players enjoyed Saturday’s victory, but by 6 p.m. Sunday, when they learned their playoff opponent, the preparation process had already begun.

He doesn’t believe the turnaround represents a dramatic change. Virginia Union’s recent schedule has already demanded that kind of urgency, from preparing for Virginia State to facing Johnson C. Smith with a championship at stake.

“Every game has felt like a playoff game for us,” Parker said, “because it’s been a playoff-level type opponent.”

That experience becomes important now. The Panthers are entering a 32-team postseason field that includes a record six HBCU programs, with an opportunity to continue playing beyond their conference championship.

The standard was never just the CIAA

Three conference titles in four seasons would represent a significant achievement for most programs. At Virginia Union, Parker views them as part of a larger objective.

Asked when the program’s standard changes from winning the CIAA to making a national run, Parker rejected the premise that the ambition had recently changed.

“Man, it’s kind of been that, you know, from when, you know, I walked in the door,” Parker said.

The Panthers, he explained, had to overcome stumbling blocks before positioning themselves as national contenders. Winning the conference remains essential, but it isn’t where the program’s ambitions end.

“You’re taking care of business first in the conference, but everything after that’s leading up towards, you know, national.”

Saturday offers another opportunity to demonstrate what that standard means. Virginia Union has the championship, the home field and the experience of five consecutive playoff appearances. California has the experience of winning this matchup a year ago.

Parker isn’t selling revenge. He’s asking his players to be ready.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Hovey Field in Richmond. The game will stream on ESPN+.