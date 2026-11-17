Southern University leads the November Division I rankings for the Red Lobster Band of the Year presented by Cricket, holding the top spot as HBCU marching bands approach the final selections for the national championship.



Southern University’s Human Jukebox earned an overall score of 386 points, ahead of Florida A&M University’s Marching 100 (376) and North Carolina A&T University’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine (374). Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University round out the top five.



The November rankings represent another important step in the competition, which will culminate with the Red Lobster Band of the Year championship on December 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

November Division I Band of the Year Top 10

Rank HBCU Score 1 Southern University 386 2 Florida A&M University 376 3 North Carolina A&T University 374 4 Grambling State University 367.5 5 Prairie View A&M University 362 6 Alabama State University 350 7 South Carolina State University 348.5 8 Texas Southern University 344 9 Morgan State University 343 10 Hampton University 342.8

Southern University sets the HBCU Band of the Year pace

Southern University’s Human Jukebox leads the Division I field behind another strong showing across the committee’s evaluation categories.



Southern finished first in musicality with 111 points, ahead of Florida A&M with 108 and Prairie View A&M with 104.



Florida A&M led the Picture, Drill, Design and Marching Maneuvers category with 119 points, followed by Southern with 118.5 and Texas Southern with 117.5.



Other category leaders included Hampton University in percussion with 55 points, Alabama State University in drum majors with 56.5 points and North Carolina A&T in auxiliary with 48 points.



The results illustrate the competitive depth of the HBCU Division I field, where several programs have demonstrated strengths in different areas of performance.

November submission policy impacts rankings

The November rankings also reflect an important distinction in the Band of the Year evaluation process.



According to Red Lobster Band of the Year executive director John T. Grant, bands that did not submit video performances for November adjudication were omitted from the rankings under committee policy.



“Some bands were omitted as they did not submit their video performances for adjudication in November,” Grant stated.

The policy differs from earlier evaluation periods, when the committee considered one performance from each participating band regardless of whether footage had been formally submitted.



The November standings therefore reflect performances evaluated under the committee’s submission requirements rather than automatically including every program considered during previous months.

Fairness and consistency have been emphasized throughout the process.

“Red Lobster’s (BOTY) adjudicators rotate categories throughout the season to prevent bias, introduce fresh perspectives, ensure fairness, and promote growth,” BOTY co-chair Professor Dowell Taylor explained in earlier comments about the evaluation process.

Taylor noted that the approach encourages programs to develop every component of their bands rather than focusing on the preferences of individual judges.

Championship finalists coming soon

The November rankings bring the Red Lobster Band of the Year competition closer to its final stage.

Don P. Roberts, executive band consultant for the competition, previously highlighted the growing quality of HBCU marching bands nationwide.

“I have seen huge growth in the overall quality of performances of the majority of our HBCU Bands. I think this growth is the result of competition, which really challenges the bands to perform at the highest level,” Roberts said.

Additional information regarding the cumulative rankings and the bands selected to compete for the Division I and Division II national championships is expected next week.

The 2026 Red Lobster Band of the Year presented by Cricket will take place Friday, December 11, at 7 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, one day before the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Fans can purchase tickets through the official Band of the Year website or the Ticketmaster event page.

HBCU Gameday will continue its coverage as the championship field takes shape.