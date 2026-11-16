Six HBCU schools made the DII Football Playoffs

The NCAA announced its football playoff selections Sunday, Nov. 15, setting up a postseason that will feature HBCU programs competing across two super regions.

SIAC champion Benedict College (10-1) and CIAA champion Virginia Union (10-1) earned automatic bids after winning their respective conference championships.

They will be joined by four at-large selections: Kentucky State, Central State, Edward Waters and Fayetteville State.

The six-team contingent gives HBCU football a significant presence in the Division II national championship race.

Even more impressive, four of the six programs will open the playoffs on their home fields Saturday, Nov. 21.

SIAC makes statement with four playoff selections

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference will send four programs to the NCAA Division II playoffs, including three of the four seeded teams in Super Region Two.

Benedict earned the region’s No. 1 seed following a dramatic comeback victory over Kentucky State in the SIAC Championship Game.

The Tigers trailed by 24 points during the third quarter before rallying to force overtime and eventually securing the conference title.

The victory improved Benedict to 10-1 and secured the conference’s automatic playoff berth.

Benedict will host Newberry (9-2), the defending Super Region Two champion, in its first-round matchup.

Kentucky State (8-3), which came within reach of the SIAC championship, earned the No. 3 seed and will host Carson-Newman (9-2).

Central State (6-4) received the No. 4 seed and will host UNC Pembroke (9-2).

Edward Waters (7-4) rounds out the SIAC playoff field. The Tigers will make their first NCAA Division II playoff appearance when they travel to face No. 2 Valdosta State (8-1).

The selections represent a major postseason opportunity for a conference that will have multiple teams hosting playoff games.

Virginia Union leads CIAA into NCAA playoffs

Virginia Union enters the postseason as the CIAA champion after surviving one of the conference’s most dramatic championship games.

The Panthers defeated Johnson C. Smith 15-14 on Saturday, capturing their third CIAA title in four seasons.

The victory improved Virginia Union to 10-1 and secured the conference’s automatic playoff berth.

Virginia Union earned the No. 4 seed in Super Region One and will host California (Pennsylvania), which enters at 8-3.

The Panthers will look to carry their championship momentum into the national tournament.

Fayetteville State also earned a postseason invitation, giving the CIAA two representatives.

The Broncos (8-3) strengthened their playoff résumé by defeating Virginia State in the inaugural CIAA Friday Night Blitz.

The victory marked Fayetteville State’s sixth consecutive win.

Fayetteville State will travel to face No. 2 Kutztown (10-1) in Super Region One.

The Broncos’ selection adds another chapter to a CIAA championship weekend that featured an expanded format designed to give additional programs a meaningful postseason opportunity.

Six HBCUs chasing a Division II national championship

The NCAA Division II playoffs feature 32 teams divided into four super regions.

Eight teams compete in each region, with the opening three rounds determining the four regional champions.

Those four teams then advance to the national semifinals.

For HBCU football, the 2026 bracket provides an opportunity to make a national statement.

Benedict enters as a No. 1 regional seed. Virginia Union carries another CIAA championship into the tournament. Kentucky State and Central State will host postseason games, while Edward Waters celebrates a historic first playoff appearance.

Fayetteville State, meanwhile, enters the tournament riding a six-game winning streak.

Six HBCU programs have earned their place in the national championship field.

Now, the next challenge is advancing beyond the opening round.