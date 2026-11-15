HBCU football sets new record for NCAA Division II playoffs

HBCU football has reached another historic milestone in the NCAA Division II playoffs.



For the second consecutive season, HBCU programs have established a new record for participation in the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs. Six HBCUs earned postseason invitations Sunday evening, surpassing the previous record of five established in 2025.



The 2026 field features four programs from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and two from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA).



Benedict College, Kentucky State, Central State and Edward Waters will represent the SIAC, while Virginia Union and Fayetteville State will carry the CIAA banner.



The selections represent another significant achievement for HBCU football programs competing on the national Division II stage.

SIAC makes history with four playoff selections

The SIAC leads the way with four programs in the 32-team NCAA tournament, setting a new conference record. Benedict (10-1) earned the No. 1 seed in Super Region Two and will host Newberry (9-2) in its opening-round matchup.



The Tigers have emerged as one of the nation’s top Division II programs and enter the postseason with an opportunity to make a deep championship run.



Kentucky State (8-3) also earned a seeded position, claiming the No. 3 spot in Super Region Two. The Thorobreds will host Carson-Newman (9-2) as they continue their remarkable resurgence. Central State (6-4) secured the No. 4 seed and will host UNC Pembroke (9-2).



The Marauders’ inclusion is especially notable considering their six victories, illustrating how the NCAA’s selection process considers more than overall winning percentage.



Edward Waters (7-4) rounds out the SIAC selections and will travel to face No. 2 seed Valdosta State (8-1).



With four teams competing, the SIAC has doubled its representation from the two programs selected in 2024.

CIAA sends two programs to NCAA playoffs

The CIAA will have two representatives in the NCAA Division II playoffs, led by newly crowned conference champion Virginia Union.



The Panthers (10-1) earned the No. 4 seed in Super Region One and will host California (PA) (8-3).



Virginia Union captured its second CIAA championship in three seasons Saturday, defeating Johnson C. Smith 15-14 behind a 69-yard touchdown run from Ramon Brown. The Panthers now prepare for another national postseason appearance under head coach Dr. Alvin Parker.



Fayetteville State (8-3) also earned an invitation after completing one of the conference’s most impressive late-season turnarounds.



The Broncos rallied from a 21-point deficit to defeat Virginia State 31-29 in Friday’s inaugural CIAA Friday Night Blitz.



That victory helped Fayetteville State secure a postseason berth, with the Broncos scheduled to visit No. 2 seed Kutztown (10-1).

The six selections continue a remarkable upward trend for HBCU football.



In 2024, just two HBCU programs reached the NCAA Division II playoffs. That number jumped to five in 2025 before increasing again this season. The 2026 tournament also guarantees that multiple HBCU programs will have opportunities to advance against nationally competitive opponents.

All six teams will begin their playoff journeys Saturday, Nov. 21.

For the CIAA and SIAC, the historic representation provides another opportunity to demonstrate the strength and competitiveness of HBCU football beyond conference competition.

The next challenge is turning record participation into victories and extending the postseason well into December.