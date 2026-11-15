CIAA crown headed back to Virginia Union

DURHAM, N.C. — Virginia Union is back on top of the CIAA football world.



One year after watching Johnson C. Smith celebrate a conference championship, Virginia Union returned the favor Saturday afternoon, defeating the Golden Bulls 15-14 in the 2026 CIAA Football Championship at Durham County Memorial Stadium.



Ramon Brown delivered the decisive blow, breaking loose for a 69-yard touchdown run with 12:37 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Panthers their first lead of the second half.



The victory gave Virginia Union its second CIAA championship in three seasons and completed a remarkable turnaround following a season-opening loss.



The Panthers improved to 10-1, securing their first 10-win season since 1991 and their first 10-game winning streak since 1981.

Virginia Union finds a way in CIAA defensive battle

Saturday’s championship featured two of the conference’s strongest defenses, and neither side surrendered much ground.



Johnson C. Smith struck first when Damien Mazil scored on a four-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter.



Virginia Union answered behind freshman kicker Gage Miller, who connected on field goals of 37, 40 and 31 yards to give the Panthers a 9-7 advantage.



The Golden Bulls regained control just before halftime when CIAA Offensive Player of the Year Fabian Duncan scored from one yard out, sending Johnson C. Smith into the locker room leading 14-9.



Neither team scored during the third quarter. But early in the fourth, Brown changed everything.



The CIAA’s leading rusher exploded through the Johnson C. Smith defense for a 69-yard touchdown, putting Virginia Union ahead 15-14.



Brown finished with 150 rushing yards on 21 carries and earned championship game Most Valuable Player honors.



Defensive MVP Ahmad Ross recorded nine tackles as Virginia Union held the Golden Bulls scoreless throughout the second half.



Derrick Burroughs sealed the victory with an interception in the final minute.

Dr. Alvin Parker: Panthers never stopped believing

For Virginia Union head coach Dr. Alvin Parker, the championship represented the culmination of a season built on belief.



“I think this was everything that a championship game is supposed to be,” Parker said afterward. “My guys never stopped believing.”



Parker also reflected on how his program responded after losing its season opener.



“We saved all those press clippings, all those things when everybody wrote us off after the game,” Parker said. “And that’s all we did was go win ten straight.”



The rematch also carried personal significance for Virginia Union players who watched Johnson C. Smith celebrate last year’s championship.



“We sat there and watched them celebrate because I knew we’d be back this year,” one Panthers player said during the postgame press conference.



The Panthers delivered on that expectation.



Virginia Union now owns two of the last three CIAA championships, strengthening its position among the conference’s elite programs. In fact, the win gave VUU

The victory also guarantees the Panthers an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs.



Virginia Union will learn its postseason opponent Sunday, Nov. 15, when the NCAA Division II selection show airs at 6 p.m. ET.



For Parker, however, the moment belonged to his players.



“They don’t deserve it. They earned it,” Parker said about their opportunity to celebrate.



After a year of waiting, Virginia Union has reclaimed the CIAA crown.