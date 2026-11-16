PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Virginia State University has done it again. The HBCU women’s soccer program defeated Salem University 3-0 on November 15 to claim its second consecutive United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Division I national championship.



The victory marks another milestone for Virginia State, which won its first national championship in soccer in 2025. The Trojans returned to Pittsburgh determined to defend their title and completed another championship run without allowing a goal in tournament competition.



Three Virginia State players scored in the championship match, helping the Trojans pull away from Salem during the second half.

Virginia State breaks through in national championship match

Virginia State and Salem battled through a scoreless first half before the Trojans took control.



Morgan Parris opened the scoring in the 60th minute, giving Virginia State a 1-0 advantage.



Ryann Voigt extended the lead in the 69th minute, putting Salem in a difficult position with just over 20 minutes remaining.



Jada Savage added the final goal in the 81st minute, securing the 3-0 victory and another national championship for the HBCU program.



Virginia State outshot Salem 12-2, including a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal. Goalkeeper Ava Patterson made one save to complete the shutout.



The performance capped a dominant tournament run in which Virginia State combined an efficient offense with a defense that kept every opponent off the scoreboard.



The Trojans opened national tournament competition with a 3-0 victory over Bryant & Stratton-Syracuse. Savage scored twice, while Vita Hochuli contributed another goal.



VSU followed with a 1-0 victory over the University of Maine at Fort Kent. Parris scored just 89 seconds into the contest, and Patterson recorded six saves to protect the lead.



The Trojans finished the tournament with three victories, eight goals and three shutouts.

HBCU builds on historic 2025 soccer championship

The latest national championship continues a remarkable stretch for Virginia State women’s soccer.



In 2025, the Trojans captured their first USCAA Division I national championship with a 1-0 victory over fellow HBCU Shaw University.



AJ Clarke scored the decisive goal in the 38th minute of that contest. Goalkeeper Tianna Roberts delivered a 10-save performance to preserve the shutout.



That victory came during Virginia State’s first season competing in the USCAA, giving the program an immediate national championship.



One year later, VSU returned to the national stage and repeated the accomplishment.



The Trojans also entered this year’s tournament following victories over CIAA opponents Shaw and Lincoln University in the CIAA Women’s Soccer Cup.



Virginia State defeated Shaw 3-0 before posting a 3-1 victory over Lincoln, carrying that momentum into the national tournament.

Virginia State adds another chapter to HBCU sports history

VSU’s latest national championship represents another significant achievement for the university’s athletic program.



While HBCU football and basketball programs traditionally attract the most attention, Virginia State’s success highlights championship opportunities in other collegiate sports.



The Trojans have now captured consecutive USCAA Division I women’s soccer national championships, establishing a winning standard for the program.



VSU accomplished that feat in its first two seasons competing for the USCAA title.



The program’s championship run also provides another national achievement for an HBCU competing against institutions from across the country.



For the second consecutive November, Virginia State will return to Ettrick, Virginia, with a national championship trophy.



And after winning back-to-back titles, the Trojans have given their university another reason to celebrate.