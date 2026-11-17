Virginia State University’s Trojan Explosion leads the November Division II rankings for the Red Lobster Band of the Year presented by Cricket, setting the pace as HBCU marching bands approach the final selections for the national championship.



Virginia State earned an overall score of 373.17, ahead of Tuskegee University (352) and Albany State University (345.5). Miles College and Fayetteville State University round out the top five.



The November rankings represent another important step in the competition, which will culminate with the Red Lobster Band of the Year championship on December 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

November Division II Band of the Year Top 10

Rank HBCU Score 1 Virginia State University 373.17 2 Tuskegee University 352 3 Albany State University 345.5 4 Miles College 335 5 Fayetteville State University 326.5 6 Savannah State University 313 7 Benedict College 311 8 Winston-Salem State University 308.5 9 Central State University 304 10 Clark Atlanta University 303.01

Virginia State sets the pace

Virginia State’s Trojan Explosion leads the Division II rankings with a strong overall performance across the committee’s evaluation categories.



The Trojan Explosion finished first in Picture, Drill, Design and Marching Maneuvers with 99 points and led percussion with 68 points.



Albany State topped the musicality category with 114 points, followed by Tuskegee with 113 and Virginia State with 111.



Tuskegee also earned the highest score in the drum major category, while Albany State led the auxiliary rankings.

November submission policy impacts rankings

The November rankings also reflect an important distinction in the evaluation process.



According to Red Lobster Band of the Year executive director John T. Grant, bands that did not submit video performances for November adjudication were omitted from the rankings under committee policy.



“Some bands were omitted as they did not submit their video performances for adjudication in November,” Grant stated.



The policy differs from the earlier evaluation periods, when the committee considered performances from participating bands regardless of whether video footage had been formally submitted.





Championship finalists coming soon

The November rankings bring the Red Lobster Band of the Year competition closer to its final stage.



Additional information regarding the cumulative rankings and the bands selected to compete for the Division I and Division II national championships is expected next week.



The 2026 Red Lobster Band of the Year presented by Cricket will take place Friday, December 11, at 7 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, one day before the Cricket Celebration Bowl.



Fans can purchase tickets and find additional event information at BandOfTheYear.com or through the official Ticketmaster event page.

HBCU Gameday will continue its coverage as the championship field takes shape.