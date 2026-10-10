NC A&T Stuns New Hampshire in Overtime

North Carolina A&T needed one more play to secure a statement victory. When the game reached overtime against New Hampshire, freshman kicker Asher Holland stepped into the spotlight and delivered the biggest kick of his college career.

Holland connected on a 34-yard field goal to lift the Aggies to a thrilling 30-27 victory on October 10 at Truist in Greensboro, North Carolina. The win capped a dramatic comeback and gave the HBCU football program another important victory in the competitive Coastal Athletic Association (CAA).

After missing a field goal earlier in the game, Holland found redemption when his team needed him most.

Asher Holland Finds Redemption in Overtime

Holland’s game-winner came after a roller coaster of emotions. The freshman had missed a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter, but his teammates continued to trust him when the game was on the line.

“I just wanted to do it for my team,” Holland said after the game. “I feel like I let them down throughout the game. So just being able to get that opportunity, them trusting me, it felt good.”

Head coach Shawn Gibbs never doubted his kicker.

“We see it every day in practice, and we know the type of talent that he has,” Gibbs said. “There was nobody on our sideline that had any doubt that he was going to make that kick.”

New Hampshire had its own opportunity to win in overtime. However, the Wildcats missed a 29-yard field goal, giving North Carolina A&T a chance to finish the game.

The Aggies moved the ball to the New Hampshire 16-yard line. Holland then drilled the 34-yard kick to secure the 30-27 victory.

Kevin White and Michael Carlock-Williams Lead the Offense

The Aggies needed a strong offensive performance to survive a back-and-forth battle.

Quarterback Kevin White completed 18 of 35 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception. He also added 38 rushing yards, giving North Carolina A&T another dimension offensively.

Wide receiver Michael Carlock-Williams delivered one of the game’s biggest performances. He finished with five receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown, averaging 25.8 yards per catch.

Carlock-Williams caught a 32-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to help the Aggies take a 21-14 lead.

Elijah Kennedy also played a crucial role, recording six receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. His 19-yard touchdown catch on the final play of regulation tied the game at 27-27.

North Carolina A&T finished with 388 total yards, including 158 rushing yards. Shimique Blizzard led the ground attack with 72 yards on just six carries, highlighted by a 45-yard run.

The comeback victory showcased North Carolina A&T’s resilience. The Aggies trailed 27-21 late in the fourth quarter before putting together a 16-play, 75-yard drive to force overtime.

Defensively, the Aggies recorded five sacks and forced a fumble. Terry Radford led the defense with 17 total tackles, while Kamari Blankumsee added an interception.

New Hampshire finished with 360 total yards and controlled possession for 34 minutes. However, North Carolina A&T made the plays that mattered most.

Gibbs believes his team has the talent to compete with anyone in the conference.

“We can definitely play with anybody in this conference,” Gibbs said. “We just got to continue building our confidence.”

For an HBCU program looking to build momentum, this victory provides another reason to believe. The Aggies overcame missed opportunities, a late deficit and overtime pressure to secure a memorable home win.

Holland’s kick was the finishing touch, but the victory belonged to a team that refused to quit.

North Carolina A&T did more than survive New Hampshire. The Aggies proved they can fight through adversity and finish when the game is on the line.