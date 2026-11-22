Jackson State and Alcorn State shared the field at halftime to honor Scott Colom, the first Black Mississippian elected to the U.S. Senate by a statewide popular vote.

LORMAN, Miss. — At the Soul Bowl, the final whistle usually means the bands are just getting to the Fifth Quarter. But at halftime Saturday, two HBCU bands accustomed to answering each other played to the same crowd and spelled out the same name.

Alcorn State’s Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite and Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South joined forces at Jack Spinks–Marino Casem Stadium to honor Mississippi U.S. Senator-elect Scott Colom.

The tribute came less than two weeks after the Associated Press called the Senate race for Colom, a Democrat who defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith.

The HBCU band battle that lasts beyond the final whistle

The Soul Bowl has a rivalry within the rivalry. The bands make their entrances, trade songs from the stands and get their turns on the field at halftime. Then comes the Fifth Quarter, when the football clock has run out, and both bands can still answer each other, song for song, with fans sticking around to decide who earned bragging rights.

The two HBCU programs bring distinct sounds and styles to that exchange, each shaped by generations of musicians and dancers.

Alcorn’s band traces its roots to an 1885 brass ensemble. Decades later, director Samuel “Griff” Griffin gave the Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite its name and helped change what an HBCU halftime could look like.

In 1968, he founded the Golden Girls, whom Alcorn credits as the first featured HBCU dance line to perform choreographed routines to a live marching band. The Showband from Southland built its identity around precise drills, powerful brass, and a dance line that helped set the standard for generations to come.

Jackson State’s band built a style of its own, with jazz-rooted arrangements and a run-on you can recognize before the first formation takes shape. \

Band members coined the Sonic Boom of the South name in 1971. The Boom adopted the Motown favorite “Get Ready” as its theme in 1974 and refined its signature Tiger Run-On later that decade. Alongside the Prancing J-Settes, those traditions helped make the Boom recognizable far beyond Mississippi, including a performance for Motown’s 30th anniversary.

The Fifth Quarter gives fans a feel for what made Saturday’s formation unusual. The pleasure of the band battle is hearing what one ensemble will do with the last word the other just had. At halftime, the two bands put their precision to work on a formation they could only make together.

The Mississippi history beneath the halftime show

In 1870, Hiram Revels became the first Black person to serve in the U.S. Senate. In 1871, he became Alcorn’s first president. Blanche K. Bruce later represented Mississippi from 1875 to 1881, becoming the first Black senator to serve a full term. Jackson State traces its founding to 1877, while Bruce was still in office.

Mississippi’s legislature chose both Revels and Bruce. The 17th Amendment established direct election of senators in 1913. Colom’s victory made him Mississippi’s first Black senator-elect since Reconstruction and the first Black candidate Mississippi voters have elected directly to the Senate.

That history gave the formation particular meaning in Lorman. Alcorn students marked Colom’s election on the campus once led by the country’s first Black senator. Beside them were students from a rival school founded while Mississippi’s second Black senator was still in office.

Mississippi’s HBCUs were part of the story all along

Colom earned his undergraduate degree at Millsaps College and his law degree at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. His family’s Jackson State connection goes straight to the halftime tradition. HBCU Alum identified his wife, Nadia Dale Colom, as a Jackson State alumna and former captain of the Prancing J-Settes.

Tougaloo College was part of the story, too. Colom addressed supporters there after the race was called. From a victory speech at Tougaloo to a halftime tribute at Alcorn with Jackson State on the field, three Mississippi HBCUs gave people a place to gather around the same milestone.

At the Soul Bowl, the bands got to tell that story in a form their crowd knew by heart. The name they spelled was Colom. The ground they spelled it on carried the history of the moment.