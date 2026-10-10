HBCU football’s most unlikely hot streak

HOUSTON, Texas — Mississippi Valley State was picked to finish last in the Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason standings. Six games into the season, the Delta Devils have found themselves in a position few expected.

Mississippi Valley State rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to defeat Texas Southern 38-34 on Saturday, securing its second consecutive victory and moving into a tie for first place in the SWAC East following Jackson State’s loss to Grambling State.

The Delta Devils improved to 2-4 overall behind a five-touchdown performance from quarterback Josh Brown, who accounted for 366 yards of total offense and scored the game-winning touchdown with just 42 seconds remaining.

For a program that entered the season with the lowest expectations in the conference, the victory represented more than another mark in the win column. Mississippi Valley State is suddenly part of the SWAC East race.

Mississippi Valley State erases 17-point deficit

For much of Saturday’s contest, Texas Southern appeared headed toward a comfortable home victory.

The Tigers built a 31-14 advantage in the third quarter after scoring 24 unanswered points, putting Mississippi Valley State in a difficult position heading into the final 15 minutes.

But the Delta Devils responded with one of their most productive quarters of the season.

Luka Sari connected on a 41-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 31-17.

Brown then engineered a seven-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, finishing it with a five-yard run to bring Mississippi Valley State within seven points at 31-24 with 10:40 remaining.

Texas Southern answered with a 46-yard field goal from Miguel Arana, pushing the Tigers’ lead to 34-24 with 7:25 left.

Mississippi Valley State still needed two scores.

Josh Brown delivers five-touchdown performance

Brown finished with 266 passing yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 100 yards and three additional scores.

His most important pass came with Mississippi Valley State facing fourth-and-13 from its own 29-yard line.

With the game hanging in the balance, Brown connected with Dayvian Bluitt for a 71-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 34-31 with 4:42 remaining.

The Delta Devils’ defense followed with a critical stop, forcing Texas Southern into a three-and-out and giving Brown another opportunity.

Mississippi Valley State took possession at the Texas Southern 44-yard line with 2:54 remaining.

Brown completed a 17-yard pass to Norman Taylor to move the offense into scoring position. The Delta Devils continued moving the chains before Brown broke loose for a 16-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds remaining.

Sari’s extra point gave Mississippi Valley State a 38-34 lead.

Texas Southern was unable to answer, completing the Delta Devils’ comeback and securing their second straight victory.

Valley offense finds its rhythm

Mississippi Valley State finished with 436 yards of total offense, including 281 passing yards and 155 rushing yards.

Brown completed 19 of 39 passes and was responsible for all five of the Delta Devils’ touchdowns.

Bluitt finished with three receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown, including the critical fourth-down scoring play.

Jaylen King added five receptions and a touchdown, while Carter James contributed four catches.

Mississippi Valley State opened the game with a 54-yard touchdown run from Brown before Texas Southern answered with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Cam’Ron McCoy to Zyion Claville.

Brown connected with King for a three-yard touchdown in the second quarter to put Valley ahead 14-7.

Texas Southern then took control behind touchdown passes and a productive rushing attack led by Athean Renfro.

McCoy finished with 279 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Renfro rushed for 82 yards and two scores.

The Tigers led 31-14 before Mississippi Valley State outscored them 24-3 in the fourth quarter.

Jackson State loss creates opportunity in SWAC East

Mississippi Valley State’s victory became even more significant following Jackson State’s loss to Grambling State.

The result created a tie atop the SWAC East standings, putting the Delta Devils in a position that seemed unlikely when the season began.

Mississippi Valley State entered the year picked to finish at the bottom of the conference. Now, the Delta Devils have won consecutive games and put themselves in the conversation in the divisional race.

The turnaround has been fueled by an offense capable of producing explosive plays and a team that has demonstrated an ability to respond to adversity.

Saturday’s comeback was the clearest example.

Down 17 points on the road, Mississippi Valley State could have watched another opportunity slip away. Instead, the Delta Devils scored 24 points in the final quarter, converted a crucial fourth down and produced a game-winning touchdown drive in the closing minute.

From preseason afterthought to SWAC East contender

Mississippi Valley State still has plenty of football remaining, and its overall record reflects the challenges the program has faced.

But conference standings tell a different story.

The Delta Devils have put themselves in position to compete in the SWAC East race, a significant development for a team projected to finish last.

Two consecutive victories do not erase the program’s previous struggles, but they have changed the direction of its season.

And after Saturday’s comeback in Houston, Mississippi Valley State is no longer simply trying to prove it can win games.

The Delta Devils are fighting for a place at the top of the SWAC East.