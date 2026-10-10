Marshall Faulk earns first DI win as Southern beats Prairie View

Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk earned his first Division I victory as a head coach Saturday as Southern University rallied from a second-half deficit to defeat Prairie View A&M 28-14 in SWAC Conference play.

Southern scored 21 unanswered points after trailing 14-7 in the third quarter, getting two touchdown passes from Christian Johnson to Damien Henderson, a strong rushing performance from Trey Holly and a defensive touchdown from Herman Brister III.

The Jaguars finished with 389 yards of total offense, including 207 through the air and 182 on the ground, while holding Prairie View A&M scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Southern overcomes second-half deficit

Southern opened the scoring in the first quarter when Johnson connected with Henderson for a touchdown, giving the Jaguars a 7-0 lead.

Prairie View A&M answered in the second quarter with a touchdown run by Chase Bingmon, sending the teams into halftime tied at seven.

The Panthers took their first lead in the third quarter when quarterback Tevin Carter connected with Damien McDaniel for a touchdown, putting Prairie View ahead 14-7.

Southern responded with another Johnson-to-Henderson touchdown pass, tying the game at 14 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars took the lead for good when Holly scored on a touchdown run, putting Southern ahead 21-14.

Brister then delivered the knockout blow, intercepting Carter and returning the ball for a touchdown to extend Southern’s advantage to 28-14.

Trey Holly and Damien Henderson lead Southern offense

Holly carried the ball 29 times for 121 yards and a touchdown, providing the Jaguars with a consistent rushing presence throughout the afternoon.

Johnson completed nine of 22 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception. He also added 34 rushing yards on nine carries.

Henderson was Southern’s biggest receiving threat, catching two passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. His longest reception covered 69 yards.

The Jaguars finished with 17 first downs and converted eight of 19 third-down opportunities.

Southern also controlled possession for 33 minutes and 36 seconds, compared to 26 minutes and 24 seconds for Prairie View A&M.

Southern defense forces three interceptions

While Southern’s offense produced three touchdowns, its defense played a significant role in securing the victory.

The Jaguars intercepted Carter three times, including Brister’s fourth-quarter return for a touchdown.

Prairie View A&M finished with 362 yards of total offense, including 183 rushing yards and 179 passing yards.

Carter completed 20 of 33 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted three times.

Jahbari Kuykendall led the Panthers’ rushing attack with 86 yards on 11 carries.

Prairie View A&M converted just three of 12 third-down opportunities and committed four turnovers, compared to none for Southern.

The Jaguars also recorded five tackles for loss and a sack while keeping the Panthers off the scoreboard over the final 15 minutes.

Marshall Faulk reaches coaching milestone

For Faulk, the victory marked a significant moment in his transition from Hall of Fame player to Division I head coach.

The former NFL superstar, who built his professional reputation as one of football’s most versatile offensive weapons, watched his Jaguars overcome a seven-point second-half deficit with contributions from all three phases of the game.

Southern’s offense produced the tying and go-ahead touchdowns, while its defense supplied the final score.

The Jaguars outscored Prairie View A&M 14-0 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback and deliver Faulk his first Division I coaching victory.

For Southern, the win provides a milestone for Marshall Faulk and an opportunity to build momentum in SWAC play.