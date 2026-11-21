Prairie View A&M is headed back to the SWAC Football Championship Game after a dominant 45-10 victory over Alabama State on Saturday afternoon in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Panthers (7-5, 6-2 SWAC) captured their second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division championship, extending their winning streak to five games and eliminating the need for any complicated tiebreaker scenarios.

The victory also secured something equally important: home-field advantage in the 2026 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship Game presented by General Motors.

Prairie View will host Alabama A&M on December 5, with a trip to the Cricket Celebration Bowl on the line.

Prairie View A&M takes control in Montgomery

Alabama State struck first when quarterback Aaron Frye connected with Kareem Keye for an 11-yard touchdown in the opening quarter.

But Prairie View responded behind quarterback Tevin Carter, who scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half to help the Panthers build a 21-10 halftime advantage.

The Panthers broke the game open in the third quarter.

Backup quarterback Kaeden Smith threw touchdown passes to Damien McDaniel and Travon Jones, capitalizing on Alabama State turnovers to extend Prairie View’s lead to 35-10.

Zayvion Turner-Knox added a three-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter before the Panthers completed the rout with a field goal.

Prairie View outgained Alabama State 388-241, while the Panthers’ defense intercepted Frye twice.

The Hornets fell to 6-5 and will close their regular season against Tuskegee in the Turkey Day Classic.

Panthers complete remarkable turnaround

Prairie View’s championship run looked far from certain in October.

After consecutive conference losses to Mississippi Valley State and Southern, the Panthers faced significant pressure in the SWAC West race.

But Prairie View responded with five straight victories, including crucial wins over Alcorn State, Alabama A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Saturday’s victory secured the division outright, ending Southern’s hopes of overtaking the Panthers during next weekend’s Bayou Classic.

The Panthers are now positioned to defend their conference championship after winning the SWAC title in 2025.

Alabama A&M returns to championship stage

While Prairie View was securing the West Division, Alabama A&M was taking care of business in the East.

The Bulldogs defeated Mississippi Valley State 51-19 on Saturday to clinch their first SWAC East Division title since 2021.

Alabama A&M also won its last conference championship in 2021, setting up a matchup between the SWAC’s two most recent championship-winning programs.

Prairie View earned the right to host the championship game by virtue of its 31-10 head-to-head victory over Alabama A&M on November 7.

The Panthers will now attempt to defeat the Bulldogs for the second time in less than a month.

Road to the Celebration Bowl runs through Prairie View

The 2026 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship Game presented by General Motors will take place Saturday, December 5, at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CST (2 p.m. ET), with live television coverage on ESPN2.

The winner will advance to Atlanta to face MEAC champion South Carolina State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on December 12.

For Prairie View A&M, the opportunity is significant. The Panthers have a chance to win back-to-back SWAC championships, this time in front of their home crowd.

For Alabama A&M, the game represents an opportunity to reclaim the conference crown for the first time in five years.

One game. Two division champions. One ticket to Atlanta.