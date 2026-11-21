The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) made history with four playoff selections, while the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) sent two representatives into the national championship field, setting up a momentous opportunity for HBCU football.

But the historic representation failed to produce a single victory.

Benedict, Kentucky State, Central State, Edward Waters, Virginia Union and Fayetteville State all saw their seasons come to an end on November 21.

The defeats were particularly painful for the SIAC, which entered the postseason celebrating an unprecedented four-team field.

SIAC makes history, but all four teams fall

SIAC champion Benedict suffered a stunning defeat against Newberry, losing [INSERT FINAL SCORE] despite entering the postseason as the top seed in Super Region Two.

The Tigers had captured the conference championship with a remarkable 52-45 overtime victory over Kentucky State just one week earlier, but couldn’t carry that momentum into the national playoffs.

Kentucky State fell 42-14 to Carson-Newman after battling to a 14-14 tie in the second quarter.

Carson-Newman delivered one of the day’s most remarkable performances, rushing for 453 yards and six touchdowns without attempting a single pass. The Eagles scored 28 unanswered points to end the Thorobreds’ season.

Edward Waters suffered a similar fate in its first NCAA Division II playoff appearance, falling 56-26 to Valdosta State.

The Blazers rushed for 477 yards and six touchdowns while recording six sacks. Edward Waters quarterback Tavion Faulk scored twice on the ground, but the Tigers couldn’t overcome Valdosta State’s offensive dominance.

Central State’s first NCAA Division II playoff appearance since 1986 ended with a 42-23 loss to UNC Pembroke.

The Marauders held a 16-14 third-quarter lead before UNC Pembroke took control with three consecutive touchdowns. The Braves scored five rushing touchdowns to eliminate Central State.

Benedict trounced at home

SIAC champion Benedict suffered a stunning defeat against Newberry, falling 38-3 after entering the postseason as the top seed in Super Region Two.

The Tigers, who rallied from a 24-point deficit to defeat Kentucky State in the SIAC Championship Game a week earlier, couldn’t generate the same offensive magic against Newberry.

Benedict quarterbacks Glenn Foreman III and Jett Peddy combined for just 51 passing yards and three interceptions. Christopher Johnson led the Tigers with 77 rushing yards, while David Smith added 62.

Newberry quarterback Mason Kidd threw two touchdown passes, connecting with Jonah Norris and Troy Reid. Grayson White added two rushing touchdowns as the Wolves took control.

Benedict’s only points came on a 25-yard field goal by Zane Spires, ending a remarkable conference championship season with a disappointing national playoff exit.

CIAA teams unable to advance

Virginia Union appeared positioned to challenge California (PA), taking a 14-7 halftime lead behind two touchdown passes from quarterback Myles Derricott.

However, California (PA) scored 24 unanswered third-quarter points to secure a 31-14 victory.

Fayetteville State struggled against Kutztown, falling 34-13 after trailing 20-0 at halftime.

Quarterback Jamir Dismukes accounted for both Broncos touchdowns, but Kutztown rushed for 226 yards and recorded five sacks.

Six teams, zero victories

The opening-round sweep represents a disappointing conclusion to what began as a historic postseason for HBCU football.

The SIAC’s four playoff selections demonstrated the conference’s growing representation on the national stage, but the results revealed significant challenges against elite Division II competition.

Opposing rushing attacks were especially damaging. Carson-Newman and Valdosta State combined for 930 rushing yards against Kentucky State and Edward Waters alone.

For the SIAC and CIAA, the 2026 postseason will be remembered for both the achievement of placing six HBCU programs in the national championship field and the disappointment of watching every one of them exit in the first round.

Six opportunities. Six defeats. No HBCU teams advancing to the second round.