ORLANDO, Fla. — HBCU football legend Alvin “Shine” Wyatt is reportedly doing well after a medical emergency forced him to leave the Bethune-Cookman sideline during Saturday’s Florida Blue Classic against Florida A&M.



The 78-year-old interim head coach was taken off the field on a stretcher during the fourth quarter of the Wildcats’ 27-14 loss at Camping World Stadium.



However, a Bethune-Cookman official told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that Wyatt was OK and “in good spirits” following the incident.



The positive update offered reassurance after a concerning scene involving one of the most recognizable figures in HBCU football history.

Alvin Wyatt experiences medical scare during HBCU rivalry

According to the News-Journal, Alvin Wyatt began feeling ill during the second half of the game. He spent an extended portion of the third quarter sitting on the Bethune-Cookman bench before receiving medical attention.



Medical personnel eventually transported Wyatt from the sideline on a stretcher during the fourth quarter. He was covered with a blanket as he left the field. The specific nature of Wyatt’s medical issue has not been disclosed.



Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Donte’ Pimpleton handled postgame media responsibilities in Wyatt’s absence. The situation unfolded during a rainy Florida Classic that already carried considerable emotional significance for Bethune-Cookman. Wyatt had returned to lead the Wildcats less than a week after the university dismissed head coach Raymond Woodie Jr. on Nov. 15.



His appointment brought one of the program’s most accomplished figures back to the sideline for its biggest rivalry game.

Bethune-Cookman legend makes memorable return

Alvin Wyatt’s return was more than a temporary coaching assignment. It represented a connection to one of the most successful eras in Bethune-Cookman football history. Affectionately known as “Shine,” Wyatt led the Wildcats from 1997 through 2009, compiling a 90-54 record and becoming the winningest head coach in program history.



The HBCU coaching legend returned Saturday with the unmistakable personality that made him a beloved figure among Wildcats supporters. Dressed in his trademark all-gold attire, Wyatt led Bethune-Cookman onto the field before the annual rivalry showdown.



Bethune-Cookman vice president for athletics Reggie Theus emphasized the historical significance of Wyatt’s presence.



“Wyatt gave them a sense of history, gave them a sense of what the Classic is all about from a guy who has been here, I don’t know how many years, and coached on every level here,” Theus told the News-Journal.



His return also resonated with the players. Long snapper and team captain Cole Hash praised Wyatt’s enthusiasm and the energy he brought to the program during his brief return.



Despite that emotional boost, Bethune-Cookman struggled against Florida A&M. The Rattlers forced five turnovers and secured a 27-14 victory, ending the Wildcats’ season on a disappointing note.



Still, the final score became secondary to concerns surrounding Wyatt’s health. For a coach whose name remains synonymous with Bethune-Cookman football, the encouraging medical update provided some welcome news following an emotional Florida Classic.



While the university has not publicly detailed what caused Wyatt’s illness, the report that the HBCU legend is doing well offers reassurance to the Wildcats community.