NORFOLK, Va. — Michael Vick finally has his first conference victory as an HBCU head football coach. But the bigger story coming out of Norfolk State’s season finale is just how far the Spartans have come in his second season.



Norfolk State defeated Howard University 35-7 on Saturday, closing the 2026 campaign with a 5-7 record. That represents a four-game improvement from the 1-11 finish in Vick’s debut season in 2025.



The Spartans also snapped a 10-game MEAC losing streak, earning their first conference victory since November 2024.



“Very thankful to get my first MEAC win,” Vick said. “Some things are just hard to accomplish, and when you finally do it — you knew you were close, you knew you had the potential to do it, but it’s nothing like doing it.”



For Michael Vick, the victory provides a positive conclusion to a season that featured significant improvement, along with several frustrating missed opportunities.

Norfolk State makes significant improvement in second season

Norfolk State entered 2026 looking to establish an identity after winning just one game during Vick’s first season. The Spartans immediately showed improvement, opening the campaign with a 56-0 victory over Winston-Salem State before defeating rival Hampton 42-21 in the Battle of the Bay.



Additional victories over Chicago State and Virginia University of Lynchburg gave Norfolk State four wins heading into MEAC competition. However, conference play proved considerably more difficult.



The Spartans lost their first four conference games, including two heartbreaking defeats that could have dramatically changed the narrative surrounding Vick’s second season.



Against Delaware State, Norfolk State held a 33-16 third-quarter advantage before surrendering 20 unanswered points in a 36-33 defeat.



One week later, the Spartans appeared positioned to upset North Carolina Central, holding a late lead before a costly fumble helped the Eagles escape with a 29-28 victory.



Those two games were decided by a combined four points.



Norfolk State also suffered a narrow 33-31 nonconference loss to Robert Morris earlier in the season.



The Spartans could have realistically finished 8-4 with better execution in those three contests, including a 3-2 mark in MEAC competition.

Michael Vick finishes HBCU season on positive note

Saturday’s victory over Howard offered a glimpse of the potential Vick hopes to build upon. Norfolk State received two fourth-quarter interception returns for touchdowns from Jordan Saunders and Caleb Turner, turning a competitive 14-7 contest into a comfortable victory.



Running back Jalyn Daniels rushed for a career-high 183 yards, while the Spartans generated 460 yards of total offense.



The performance also represented a dramatic turnaround from last season’s 44-15 loss to Howard.



Norfolk State finishes 1-4 in MEAC competition, but its five overall victories represent the program’s highest win total since 2021.



For Vick, the challenge moving forward will be turning competitive performances into conference victories. The former Virginia Tech and NFL star has now completed two seasons as a college head coach, compiling a 6-18 overall record.



While Norfolk State remains outside the MEAC championship picture, the four-game improvement suggests the program has made measurable progress.



The next step will be proving that Saturday’s breakthrough was the beginning of something bigger, rather than simply a satisfying conclusion to another losing season.