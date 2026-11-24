The road to an HBCU marching band national championship has narrowed to four collegiate programs as the finalists for the 2026 Red Lobster Band of the Year presented by Cricket have been determined.



Southern University and North Carolina A&T will meet in a heavyweight Division I matchup featuring two former national champions. Albany State and Virginia State will compete for the Division II championship, while Westlake and Pebblebrook will battle for the Metro Atlanta High School championship.



The bands will converge on Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 11, with the competition streaming on ESPN+. The event will take place one day before the Cricket Celebration Bowl presented by Toyota.



The matchups come following months of evaluations and a final selection process that narrowed the field from five elite programs in each division to two championship participants.

HBCU marching band champions collide in Division I

Two of the most recognizable names in HBCU marching band culture will square off for the Division I national championship.



Southern University’s Human Jukebox returns to Atlanta as the defending national champion. Standing in its way is North Carolina A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine, which claimed the inaugural national championship in 2023.



Southern director of bands Dr. Kedric Taylor credited his program’s intentional approach to preparation for its continued success.



“We teach our students daily what you put in is what you get out,” Taylor told HBCU Gameday. “If you don’t put anything in, then you can’t expect anything in return. So, be intentional about what you do daily. We are very intentional.”



The Division I matchup also comes with a notable development involving Florida A&M. The Marching 100 finished second in the final cumulative rankings but did not complete the 2026 application process.



Florida A&M, the 2024 national champion and 2025 runner-up, will instead focus on its Wind Ensemble’s upcoming performances at the College Band Directors National Association convention and the Florida Music Educators Association State In-Service.



That leaves Southern and North Carolina A&T with an opportunity to add another national championship to their respective legacies.

Albany State, Virginia State seek first national championship

The Division II Red Lobster Band of the Year championship will feature a newcomer and a familiar contender.



Albany State University’s Marching Rams Show Band will make its championship debut after spending the season working toward a trip to Atlanta.



“We set a goal at the beginning of the year to make it to Atlanta to compete for the Division II BOTY National Championship,” Albany State director of bands Dr. William Brooks told HBCU Gameday.



“Thank you to ESPN for creating this amazing event. We have used the rubric and BOTY competition to continually improve our total band program. We can’t wait to compete at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, because our work is not done.”



Virginia State University’s Trojan Explosion will make its third championship appearance. The HBCU marching band competed in the 2023 and 2024 editions of the event but did not receive an invitation in 2025 despite a strong showing in the cumulative rankings.



Virginia State now returns to Atlanta in pursuit of its first national championship.

“The 2026 fall season has been an extraordinary journey for the Trojan Explosion, marked by a demanding, nonstop schedule of 16 halftime performances and five Battle of the Bands appearance,” VSU Director of Bands Dr. Taylor Whitehead said. “Throughout the season, our students and staff have worked tirelessly to elevate both our musical and visual performances to new heights. Being selected to return to this prestigious event is a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication, discipline, and commitment to excellence of our entire program. It is an opportunity we do not take lightly, and we look forward to delivering our most spectacular and memorable performance of the season.”



The matchup also guarantees a new Division II champion after Miles College claimed consecutive national titles.

Most Improved Bands earn national recognition

The Red Lobster Band of the Year also recognized programs that made significant strides during the 2026 season. Grambling State was named Division I Most Improved Band after it climbed three spots in the cumulative rankings.



Grambling State director of bands Dr. Nicole Roebuck also emphasized the importance of balancing innovation with tradition.



“The Grambling State University World Famed Tiger Marching Band continuously improves its program through dedicated practice, discipline, and commitment to musical and marching excellence,” Roebuck told HBCU Gameday.



Clark Atlanta earned the Division II Most Improved Band distinction after jumping six spots from No. 17 to No. 11. No other Division II program improved by more than four positions. Meanwhile, Creekside High School claimed the Metro Atlanta High School honor after finishing sixth in 2026 despite not cracking the top 15 a year ago.



The awards underscore the impact of the Red Lobster Band of the Year beyond the championship stage, providing HBCU and high school marching bands with a benchmark for growth and sustained excellence.

Committee emphasizes championship-caliber competition

The final selections feature the first- and third-ranked programs in the Division I cumulative rankings and the first- and fourth-ranked programs in Division II.



Red Lobster Band of the Year committee co-chair Professor Dowell Taylor said the relatively small margins separating the top five programs demonstrate why the committee’s evaluation process extends beyond cumulative rankings.



“The statistic serves as the ultimate validation of our committee’s formula and process,” Taylor told HBCU Gameday. “When you examine the top five bands in both Division I and Division II, the margin between the first and fifth-ranked bands is incredibly narrow. Any of these programs possess the talent, precision, and showmanship to secure a national title on any given night.”



Taylor pointed to the success of lower-ranked bands in previous championship competitions as evidence of the competitive balance among elite HBCU marching bands.



“Our objective has never been to simply crown the top-ranked band on paper,” Taylor said. “Instead, we aim to identify the most elite, championship-caliber programs across the country and provide them with the platform to demonstrate their prowess.”

Westlake and Pebblebrook round out championship field

The Metro Atlanta High School championship will feature former champion Westlake High School and Pebblebrook High School.



Westlake’s Mighty Marching Lions will return to the championship stage with an opportunity to reclaim the title.



“Our students’ hard work through demanding rehearsals, numerous performances, and classroom responsibilities has brought the Westlake Mighty Marching Lions to the 2026 Band of the Year finals once again, and we are grateful,” Westlake director of bands Cedric Young told HBCU Gameday.



The high school competition provides another platform for developing musicians, complementing an event that ESPN Executive Band Consultant Don Roberts believes has fundamentally changed the conversation surrounding HBCU marching bands.



“It’s been a joy to see the buy-in from so many HBCU Band Directors and the realization that they truly believe in our process,” Roberts told HBCU Gameday. “So many have credited the BOTY initiative as the catalyst in improving their overall band performance.”



On Dec. 11, six marching bands will take the field in Atlanta. Three will leave Mercedes-Benz Stadium with championship titles, bringing another season of marching band competition to a close on a national stage.