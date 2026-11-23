Norfolk State delivered a dramatic HBCU basketball victory Monday night, erasing an eight-point deficit in the closing minutes to stun Appalachian State 58-56 at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia.

Asia Keels connected on a floating jumper with two seconds remaining to complete an improbable comeback for the Spartans, who scored the final 10 points of the game.

Norfolk State improved to 5-3 on the season, while Appalachian State, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, fell to 4-2.

Norfolk State defies the odds

With 2:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, Appalachian State held a 56-48 advantage. The Mountaineers had a projected win probability of 99.6 percent, according to the game’s win probability tracker.

But the Spartans refused to go away.

Brooklyn Taylor converted a free throw with 1:49 remaining before Niylia Wilkins scored consecutive baskets to cut the deficit to 56-53 with 39 seconds left.

Cire Worley then came up with a critical steal with 22 seconds remaining, giving Norfolk State an opportunity to tie the game.

Following a timeout, Worley connected on a 25-foot three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining while drawing a foul. She missed the ensuing free throw, but Dahni Suggs grabbed the offensive rebound to give the Spartans another possession.

Norfolk State called timeout with 14 seconds remaining, setting the stage for Keels to deliver the game-winner off an assist from Suggs.

Appalachian State’s Joi Williams missed a potential game-winning three-pointer as time expired, sealing the victory for the HBCU program.

KEELS GAME WINNER ?? pic.twitter.com/WKcYxmfqSF — Norfolk State Women’s Basketball (@NorfolkStateWBB) November 24, 2026

Norfolk State gets big contributions off the bench

Wilkins led Norfolk State with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals in 26 minutes off the bench. She shot 5-of-8 from the field and scored four crucial points in the final 79 seconds.

Worley finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, connecting on four three-pointers. Jizelle James added 11 points.

Keels scored just four points but delivered the biggest basket of the night. She also contributed four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot.

Norfolk State received 26 points from its bench and outrebounded Appalachian State 40-36, including a 16-8 advantage on the offensive glass.

The Spartans overcame shooting just 29.3 percent from the field by forcing 18 turnovers and knocking down eight three-pointers.

A statement win for HBCU basketball

Norfolk State controlled much of the early action, holding Appalachian State to seven first-quarter points and taking a 25-21 lead into halftime. The Spartans led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter before the Mountaineers mounted a comeback of their own.

Appalachian State opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run and appeared poised to escape Norfolk with a victory.

Instead, Norfolk State answered with a 10-0 run of its own when it mattered most, securing a quality nonconference victory for the MEAC and HBCU women’s basketball.