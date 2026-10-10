Jackson State loses to Grambling State for third year in a row

Once again, it appears that Jackson State has a Grambling State problem.



Grambling State stunned the HBCU football world once again, handing previously undefeated Jackson State its first loss of the season. Despite entering the matchup as the underdog, Grambling delivered another statement victory over one of the SWAC’s top programs.



However, this win means much more than bragging rights. With the victory, Grambling State has officially climbed to the top of the SWAC West standings.

Grambling State Takes Control of the SWAC West

Coming into the matchup, Jackson State sat undefeated atop the conference standings. Meanwhile, Grambling entered ranked seventh in the SWAC, making another upset seem unlikely. Apparently, nobody told Grambling.



The Tigers improved to 2-1 in conference play, moving into first place in the SWAC West through their head-to-head tiebreaker over Alcorn State, which also sits at 2-1.



For a team that entered the weekend outside the conference’s upper tier, Grambling suddenly finds itself controlling its own path in the divisional race.



More importantly, the Tigers have now defeated Jackson State three consecutive years. Each time, Grambling entered as the underdog. Yet, regardless of rankings, expectations or momentum, Grambling continues to find a way to beat JSU.



At some point, is it really an upset anymore?

Jacobe Robinson Delivers Four-Touchdown Performance

Grambling’s offense delivered when it mattered most, producing 438 total yards behind an impressive performance from quarterback Jacobe Robinson.



Robinson completed 17 of 21 passes for 212 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also contributed 52 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground.



Tyson George emerged as his favorite target, recording eight receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Lantavious Murphy added a massive 54-yard touchdown reception.



On the ground, D’Shuan Ford contributed 71 rushing yards and a score as Grambling finished with 201 rushing yards.



The Tigers also converted seven of their 13 third-down opportunities, keeping Jackson State’s defense on the field.

Jackson State Loses Starting Quarterback Before Halftime

Jackson State faced additional adversity after starting quarterback Jared Lockhart suffered an injury on the final play before halftime, forcing him to miss the entire second half.



Lockhart finished with 75 passing yards before Caron Tyler stepped in.



Despite the quarterback change, Jackson State continued fighting behind an explosive rushing performance from Li’Darius Pryor, who finished with 166 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.



However, Grambling’s defense made crucial plays. Marcellius Johnson and Louis Foster each recorded an interception, while Donte Hookfin registered five tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.



Jackson State finished with 388 total yards, but Grambling’s offensive production ultimately proved too much.

Does Grambling Officially Have Jackson State’s Number?

Three consecutive victories are difficult to ignore, especially against a program that consistently enters these matchups with championship expectations.



Grambling has now turned what once looked like an occasional upset into a legitimate rivalry trend.



And this time, the implications stretch beyond the rivalry itself.



Jackson State’s undefeated run is over. Grambling State is sitting atop the SWAC West, and the conference race just became significantly more interesting.



The question is no longer whether Grambling can beat Jackson State. It’s whether Jackson State can finally figure out how to beat Grambling.