Michael Vick, Norfolk State dominate homecoming with 62-0 victory

NORFOLK, Va. — Michael Vick and Norfolk State gave Spartan Nation plenty to celebrate Saturday afternoon, delivering a commanding 62-0 homecoming victory over Virginia University of Lynchburg at William “Dick” Price Stadium.



The Spartans improved to 4-3 under their second-year head coach, dominating their opponent in all three phases of the game. Norfolk State scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams while shutting out the Dragons.



An announced crowd of 48,357 witnessed the blowout, surpassing last year’s school-record homecoming attendance of 47,273.

Norfolk State puts game away before halftime

Norfolk State wasted little time establishing control.



Jalyn Daniels opened the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown run. Deljay Bailey later connected with Elyjah Mitchell for a 12-yard touchdown, giving the Spartans a 14-0 first-quarter advantage.



The second quarter turned into an avalanche.



Norfolk State scored 34 points in the period, including two defensive touchdowns. Nasir Bashir returned an interception 12 yards for a score, while Kaleb Broadbent added a 39-yard interception return.



Christian James electrified the homecoming crowd with a 63-yard punt return touchdown.



Freshman quarterback DaJean Golmond connected with Daniels for a seven-yard touchdown just before halftime, sending Norfolk State into the locker room with a stunning 48-0 lead.

Michael Vick’s Spartans dominate in every phase

The offensive production was impressive, but Norfolk State’s defense and special teams made the difference.



The Spartans forced six turnovers, including four interceptions, and limited Virginia-Lynchburg to 224 total yards.



Norfolk State accumulated 471 yards of offense, including 299 rushing yards. The Spartans averaged an impressive 8.5 yards per rushing attempt.



Shamar Vick added a 29-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. James later returned another punt nine yards for a touchdown, completing the scoring.

Momentum heading into MEAC competition

The victory provided another positive moment in Michael Vick’s first season leading the HBCU program.



Norfolk State entered homecoming following a narrow 33-31 road loss to Robert Morris. The Spartans previously defeated Chicago State 43-20 for their first road victory of the Vick era.



Saturday’s result also marked NSU’s final nonconference game of the regular season.



While Virginia-Lynchburg entered the matchup winless, the Spartans demonstrated their ability to capitalize on mistakes and produce explosive plays.



Now 4-3, Norfolk State moves into MEAC competition with a winning record and renewed momentum.



For Vick and NSU, homecoming delivered exactly what the program wanted: a record crowd, a dominant performance and plenty of reasons to celebrate.