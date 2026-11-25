Three HBCU football standouts are in contention for one of the most prestigious individual honors in college football.

Stats Perform named Alcorn State quarterback Jaylon Tolbert, South Carolina State quarterback Keely Watson and Southern running back Trey Holly finalists for the 2026 Walter Payton Award.

The award annually recognizes the most outstanding offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The three HBCU stars join 27 other finalists representing some of the most productive offensive players in the country.

Alcorn State’s Jaylon Tolbert puts up national-caliber numbers

Few quarterbacks in the FCS put together a more productive season than Alcorn State senior Jaylon Tolbert.

The 6-foot-2 quarterback completed 249 of 386 passes for 3,648 yards and 38 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 12 games. He completed 64.5 percent of his passes while posting a 173.9 passing efficiency rating.

Tolbert also rushed for 384 yards and four touchdowns, giving him 4,032 yards of total offense and 42 total touchdowns.

His 38 touchdown passes lead all 16 quarterbacks on the Walter Payton Award finalist list.

Tolbert’s production puts him squarely in the conversation alongside some of the biggest offensive stars in FCS football.

Keely Watson represents South Carolina State and the MEAC

South Carolina State graduate quarterback Keely Watson earned national recognition following an efficient season leading the Bulldogs’ offense.

Watson completed 194 of 301 passes for 2,264 yards and 20 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions in 12 games. He finished with a 64.5 percent completion rate and a 147.7 passing efficiency rating.

His ability to protect the football stands out among the national finalists. Watson threw just one interception for every 100.3 passing attempts.

Unlike the other two HBCU finalists, Watson still has an opportunity to add to his season’s accomplishments on the field.

South Carolina State will represent the MEAC in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 12. The Bulldogs will face the winner of the SWAC Championship Game between Prairie View A&M and Alabama A&M.

Southern’s Trey Holly delivers dominant rushing season

Southern running back Trey Holly earned his place among the finalists after establishing himself as one of the most productive running backs in FCS football.

The redshirt junior rushed for 1,393 yards and 14 touchdowns on 248 carries in 11 games.

Holly averaged 126.6 rushing yards per game and 5.6 yards per carry. He also caught 18 passes for 136 yards, bringing his total yards from scrimmage to 1,529.

Among the eight Walter Payton Award running back finalists, Holly ranks third in rushing yards. Only Lehigh’s Luke Yoder and Montana’s Eli Gillman accumulated more rushing yards.

The 5-foot-7, 192-pound running back joins Tolbert in representing the SWAC on the national stage.

The Walter Payton Award dates back to 1987. Many college football observers consider it the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

The award honors legendary Jackson State running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Payton, giving it particular significance within HBCU football.

Stats Perform presents six FCS national awards, including the Walter Payton Award, Buck Buchanan Award, Jerry Rice Award, Eddie Robinson Award, Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award and HBCU National Player of the Year.

With two quarterbacks and a running back among the 2026 finalists, the SWAC and MEAC account for 10 percent of this year’s Walter Payton Award field.

For Tolbert, Watson and Holly, the national recognition places their individual accomplishments among the best in all of FCS football.