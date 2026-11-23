There’s been another change in SWAC football. Texas Southern has reportedly parted ways with head football coach Cris Dishman following three seasons leading the Tigers.



The news was first reported by Kyle Mosley of HBCU Legends and confirmed to HBCU Gameday.



The reported decision comes after Texas Southern completed a disappointing 3-8 season in 2026, including a 2-6 record in Southwestern Athletic Conference play.



TSU concluded its season Saturday with a 42-17 home loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, their third consecutive defeat.



Texas Southern has not yet publicly confirmed the reported coaching change or announced plans for an interim replacement.

Dishman experienced highs and lows at Texas Southern

Dishman arrived at Texas Southern in 2024 after an extensive coaching career at the professional and collegiate levels.



His first season produced an improvement of two victories over the previous year, including a significant rivalry breakthrough.



Texas Southern defeated Prairie View A&M in the annual Labor Day Classic for the first time since 2014, bringing the Durley-Nicks Trophy back to campus.



The Tigers also closed the 2024 campaign with consecutive victories, something the program had not accomplished to finish a season since 1979.



In 2025, Dishman guided Texas Southern to a 6-5 record, delivering the program’s first winning season in more than two decades.



However, the Tigers struggled to maintain that momentum in 2026, finishing with three victories and losing their final three contests.

BREAKING: Texas Southern has parted ways with Cris Dishman as head football coach. More details pending. @hbculegends pic.twitter.com/39bc00lter — Kyle T. Mosley (@KyleTMosley) November 23, 2026

Ashley Robinson faces major decision at Texas Southern

The reported departure comes during the first football season under athletic director Ashley Robinson, who arrived at Texas Southern in August 2026.



Robinson previously served as athletic director at Jackson State, where he became nationally recognized for bringing Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to the Tigers’ football program.



Sanders’ arrival in 2020 helped transform Jackson State into one of the most visible programs in HBCU athletics, generating national attention and contributing to consecutive SWAC championships.



Robinson’s experience overseeing that transformation makes Texas Southern’s next coaching search particularly noteworthy.



The university must now determine the direction of a football program seeking greater consistency in one of the most competitive conferences in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Former NFL Pro Bowler brought extensive experience

Before becoming a college head coach, Dishman built his reputation as one of the NFL’s accomplished defensive backs.



A two-time Pro Bowl selection, the former Purdue standout entered the NFL as a 1988 draft pick of the Houston Oilers.



He spent 13 seasons in professional football, playing for the Oilers, Washington, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings.



His coaching career included NFL assignments with the San Diego Chargers, Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals.



At the collegiate level, Dishman coached at Baylor and McNeese State, while also serving as defensive coordinator at IMG Academy.



He later worked as defensive coordinator for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL and Las Vegas Vipers of the XFL before taking over at Texas Southern.

What’s next for Texas Southern?

The reported coaching change would give Robinson an opportunity to make his first major football coaching hire since taking over the athletic department.



Texas Southern has experienced periods of improvement in recent seasons but has struggled to sustain winning campaigns.



The Tigers’ next coach would inherit a program competing in a SWAC West Division that has become increasingly competitive.



No timetable for a coaching search or announcement of a successor has been provided.

This is a developing story. HBCU Gameday will provide updates as additional details become available.