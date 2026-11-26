Tim Newman is retiring from football coaching and will remain athletic director at Virginia University of Lynchburg, the HBCU has announced.

The university said Newman will “focus his full attention on his role as Athletic Director.” In its announcement, VUL credited him for “the young men he has mentored” and “the culture he has helped build.”

Newman leaves the sideline of a program whose place in college football is easy to explain from the home team’s schedule and harder to understand from the visitors’ bus.

This fall, VUL lost 45–0 at Hampton, 55–0 at Morgan State and 62–0 at Norfolk State. There’s little suspense in a fourth quarter like that. There can still be a great deal at stake for a player who needs one good snap on film before he starts calling coaches again.

One of those defensive ends arrived in Lynchburg in Newman’s first year. His name was Elin Jones. Four years later, he recorded a sack at LSU.

The coach who took the road games

Before Newman was asking players to come to Lynchburg, he was a running back out of Charlotte’s Olympic High School. At Johnson C. Smith, he earned All-CIAA honors three straight years in the 1980’s. His coaching career took him to Barber-Scotia College and Louisburg College, places where keeping a football program going can require as much ingenuity as anything on the play sheet.

Newman broke the news to HBCU Gameday when he was hired in April 2021, with little time to recruit before his first season. VUL had already been back on the field for a decade. The school, founded as a Black Baptist seminary, once fielded CIAA teams.

Edward P. Hurt got his coaching start there before becoming a legend at Morgan State. Football went away in 1954 and returned in 2011 with a road game at North Carolina A&T.

By 2022, Tim Newman had nine road dates on the schedule. “We’re road warriors,” he told HBCU Gameday. “We’ll play anybody in the country, anywhere, anytime.”

The Dragons play an independent schedule outside the NCAA. The HBCU belongs to the National Christian College Athletic Association. A guarantee game gives an opponent a home date and gives VUL a check for making the trip. In 2024, the university said it had received $206,000 from six games against FCS opponents and used the money for football expenses.

A run of scores like the ones VUL posted this fall raises a fair question about how much competitive value those games offer either team. The money raises a more urgent one. What does the school owe the players whose willingness to get on the bus makes the whole arrangement possible?

What the road asks of players

In 2023, former VUL running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Doe Edwards told HBCU Sports that the team lacked certified athletic trainers on site, that players went long stretches without meals on road trips, and that he went unpaid despite promises of compensation. Newman declined to comment at the time.

VUL disputed Edwards’ account in February 2024, saying it complied with the association’s health and safety rules and had a physician and athletic trainers for every game.

For a school that spends so much of its season on the road, meals and medical coverage are part of putting a team on the field. Players with the fewest other places to go have every right to expect those basics. Newman will still have responsibility for how VUL answers those questions as athletic director.

Elin Jones remembers what he had to work with when he got to Virginia University of Lynchburg. In our 2025 interview, he described the campus as “two buildings and some gravel.” He also remembers what he got out of the year. “I got a little film, pushed my GPA, and just went to work.”

That was the value of a season at VUL for Jones. He had college film and a better academic footing when he went looking for his next school.

At Johnson C. Smith, he became one of the voices of the defense we followed in the first two seasons of Brick x Brick, HBCU Gameday’s docuseries on the Golden Bulls. He missed the 2023 season with a knee injury, returned in 2024, and used that success to transfer to FBL-level Western Kentucky, where he started the final three games of the 2025 regular season.

Jones made that path for himself. Newman’s program gave him the first college snaps he could build on.

There’s another connection in those early Brick x Brick seasons. While we were following Jones and the JCSU defense, we were also filming two brothers in the same backfield their father once ran through.

Tim Newman Jr. transferred from Presbyterian to play alongside Jacob at Smith. The older brother had already played FCS football. The younger was coming out of South Mecklenburg High. At JCSU, they shared carries at the same HBCU where their father had made his name.

Football eventually brought them back together in Lynchburg. Jacob played for his father there, and Tim Jr. moved into coaching the running backs. Both sons are now coaching at Virginia University of Lynchburg. They know the work from both sides of a position meeting, having once been the players trying to earn the carries.

For all the Saturdays that went sideways, Newman kept putting a team on the field. A player like Jones could line up against somebody a bigger school had recruited, see where he stood, and leave with something to show a coach. That was the chance Newman could offer.

As he steps away from coaching, he’ll still have a say in the conditions under which the next player gets to take it.