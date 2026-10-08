Former Jackson State Football Player Kaseem Vauls Passes Away

Former Jackson State football player Kaseem Vauls died Wednesday night, October 7, after suffering cardiac arrest, according to his father, William Vauls.

William shared the news Thursday in a post on Kaseem’s X account, remembering his son for his kindness and love for others.

“If y’all knew him you know he had a heart of gold,” William wrote. “He loved everyone love you son R.I.P.”

His father also said information for anyone wishing to help with arrangements would be shared in the comments beneath the post.

Hello everyone this is Kaseem father William . It saddens me say that Kaseem passed away last night from cardiac arrest. If y’all knew him you know he had a heart of gold . He loved everyone love you son R.I.P???? if anyone would like help with arrangements it will in the comment pic.twitter.com/H3fDuuKqx7 — Kaseem Vauls (@KVauls52) October 8, 2026

His 2023 medical emergency

Vauls’ passing comes more than three years after he survived a cardiac arrest while attending Jackson State.

In February 2023, the then-21-year-old was hospitalized after experiencing stomach pains. His father shared that Kaseem went into cardiac arrest and underwent an emergency procedure. At the time, a cardiologist told William that his son’s heart was functioning at approximately 10–15 percent. Vauls remained heavily sedated while a machine helped support his recovery.

Over the following weeks, William continued posting updates on his son’s condition and thanking those who offered prayers, visits, and support.

By February 24, William reported that Kaseem’s heart function had improved to 50 percent. A subsequent update said doctors had removed the machine supporting his heart because it was functioning well on its own. Kaseem was awake and alert, and doctors were preparing to remove his ventilator as his lungs improved. His medical team continued addressing fluid buildup and kidney function.

His path to Jackson State

Kaseem Vauls came to Jackson State football from Irmo High School in Columbia, South Carolina. A three-star recruit, he initially joined Alabama A&M, where he redshirted before transferring to Jackson State.

He was a member of the Tigers’ 2022 SWAC championship team, although he did not appear in a game that season. His medical emergency followed in February 2023.

During that hospitalization, William’s updates gave the Jackson State community a way to follow Kaseem’s progress and support his family. More than three years later, he returned to his son’s account to share the news of his passing—and remember the person behind that recovery story.

“He had a heart of gold,” his father wrote.