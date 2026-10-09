HBCU mascots get married during homecoming

DURHAM, N.C. — Love was in the air at one HBCU this week as North Carolina Central University celebrated a wedding unlike any other. The bride and groom weren’t students, faculty or even alumni. They were the school’s beloved eagle mascots.



Eddie the Eagle and Annie the Eagle officially tied the knot Tuesday, Oct. 6, during NCCU’s traditional 10:40 Break, adding a memorable chapter to the university’s Ultimate Homecoming Experience.



And like any good HBCU wedding, this one came with plenty of school spirit. The ceremony featured a decorative floral arch, a wedding party and a crowd of students, alumni and supporters gathered to witness the occasion. Annie wore a white wedding dress, while Eddie sported a black tuxedo as the two mascots celebrated their big day.



The university’s cheerleaders were among those on hand for the festivities, while other mascots joined in the celebration.

From a stadium proposal to a homecoming wedding

The wedding was actually weeks in the making.



In September, North Carolina Central introduced Annie the Eagle to its fan base during a celebration at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium. However, what started as an introduction quickly became an engagement when Eddie surprised Annie with a marriage proposal.



She said yes.



That set the stage for the couple’s homecoming wedding, giving Eagle Nation another reason to celebrate during one of the biggest weeks on the university calendar.



The NCCU Office of Alumni Relations shared photos of the ceremony on social media, celebrating the newlyweds and thanking the campus community for participating.



“Eddie and Annie officially tied the knot during 10:40 Break, and it was a celebration filled with love, laughter and Eagle Pride!” the office wrote on Facebook.



The department described the occasion as an unforgettable moment for the university family.

Another chapter in HBCU homecoming tradition

While homecoming is traditionally associated with football, marching bands, reunions and parties, North Carolina Central demonstrated how HBCUs continue to find creative ways to celebrate their campus culture.



The 10:40 Break is one of NCCU’s longstanding campus traditions, bringing students and alumni together for music, fellowship and school spirit.



This year’s celebration runs through Saturday, Oct. 10, when the Eagles host William & Mary in their homecoming football game at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Before that, alumni and supporters will enjoy a full slate of activities, including concerts, a step show, Founder’s Day events and the annual homecoming parade.



But Eddie and Annie have already provided one of the week’s most memorable moments. Most HBCU homecoming celebrations are about returning to a place that feels like home.

At North Carolina Central, two Eagles decided to make that connection official. And now Eagle Nation has a newly married couple to celebrate.