Jackson State transfer linebacker recovering from cardiac arrest

Kaseem Vauls, a member of the 2022 SWAC Champion Jackson State squad, is currently in the hospital after being treated for cardiac arrest.



His father, William, posted from his twitter account on February 15 that he was admitted to the hospital with stomach pains before going into cardiac arrest. He asked for prayer for his son.



William Vauls updated on his status Thursday, stating that the emergency procedure was a success but he was heavily sedated.

Kaseem Vauls was on the Jackson State squad in 2022.

“The doctors said he progressing they will gradually lower down his medication he on and the lower down the input of the machine he on gradually, which is a good sign. The machine is so his organs can rest and not work so hard. Then they will lower down the sedation so he can wake up on his own but that might be until day 4 on the machine. I greatly appreciate all you guys for out pour of love and prayers and phone calls and support for my son!



According to the Clarion Ledger, a cardiologist told Vaul’s father that his heart was functioning at 10-15 percent.



Vauls hails from Irmo High School in Columbia, South Carolina. A three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, he initially committed to Alabama A&M after high school. He redshirted that season before hitting the transfer portal and landing at Jackson State. Vault did not compete at Jackson State last fall. He was most recently seen in a video of him lifting weights on Feb. 7.

Jackson State has not commented on Vauls’ injury.

