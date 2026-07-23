HBCU Football Hall of Famer Lands Major Rick Ross Album Placement

Before Cainon Lamb helped shape records for some of the biggest names in music, he was catching touchdowns inside one of the most explosive offenses in HBCU football history.

The former Florida A&M University (FAMU) All-American has now added another major placement to his already impressive production résumé. Lamb, known professionally as Lamb or Lamb Litty, contributed to production on Rick Ross’ newly released album, Set In Stone.

Lamb celebrated the release on Instagram, sharing that he worked alongside fellow Miami producers Bigg D, Steven Q-Beatz and DJ Nasty on the project.

“New @richforever ‘Set In Stone’ out now,” Lamb wrote in the post, while thanking Ross and the production team for the opportunity.

The moment represents the latest chapter in a career that has taken Lamb from FAMU’s famed Gulf Coast Offense to recording sessions with Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Keyshia Cole and other music icons.

Rick Ross returns with Set In Stone

Released July 17, Set In Stone is Rick Ross’ 12th studio album and his first solo full-length project since Richer Than I Ever Been arrived in 2021.

The 19-track project features a cross-generational collection of artists, including T.I., Jeezy, Don Toliver, French Montana, Max B, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, Yung Miami, BigXthaPlug and Leon Thomas.

The production reconnects Lamb with the sound and culture of his hometown. A Miami native, Lamb joined Bigg D, Steven Q-Beatz and DJ Nasty in contributing to a project rooted in the city’s combination of heavy bass, polished soul and cinematic luxury rap.

Individual track credits were still being populated across music platforms immediately following the album’s release. However, Lamb publicly confirmed his involvement with the project and the team behind it.

Cainon Lamb starred in FAMU’s Gulf Coast Offense

Long before the platinum records, Lamb was one of the most productive receivers ever to wear a FAMU uniform.

Playing alongside record-setting receiver Jacquay Nunnally, Lamb became a key component of head coach Billy Joe’s legendary Gulf Coast Offense. The wide-open attack helped make the Rattlers one of the most dangerous programs in HBCU football during the late 1990s.

Lamb finished his three seasons at FAMU with 204 receptions and 2,909 receiving yards. He caught 25 touchdown passes over his final two seasons, according to his official FAMU Athletics Hall of Fame profile.

His best statistical season came in 1998, when he recorded 74 catches for 1,131 yards and 12 touchdowns. FAMU finished that season ranked No. 1 nationally in scoring and total offense.

Lamb followed it with an All-American senior campaign in 1999. He led the Rattlers with 65 receptions for 1,032 yards and 13 touchdowns while earning first-team All-MEAC honors.

He also delivered one of his greatest performances on one of HBCU football’s biggest stages.

Lamb caught eight passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns against Bethune-Cookman in the 1999 Florida Classic, earning game MVP honors. Later that season, he led FAMU with 10 receptions during a 44-19 NCAA playoff victory over Appalachian State.

FAMU inducted Lamb into its Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the 2013 class.

From catching passes to producing hits

Cainon Lamb briefly continued his football career in the arena leagues after graduating from FAMU. However, music eventually became his full-time pursuit.

The transition did not begin from scratch. Lamb had played drums in church and developed an interest in creating music before his football career ended. A beat CD eventually reached Missy Elliott, opening the door to his first major industry opportunities.

From there, Lamb developed a catalog that stretches across multiple generations of R&B and hip-hop.

He co-produced Keyshia Cole’s “Let It Go,” featuring Missy Elliott and Lil’ Kim, and Jazmine Sullivan’s debut single “Need U Bad.” He also worked on Monica’s No. 1 R&B hit “Everything to Me.”

One of his most recognizable credits came in 2011 when he co-produced Beyoncé’s “Countdown” from her album 4. The Fader profiled Lamb’s role in creating the record, which blended horns, marching rhythms and a sample of Boyz II Men’s “Uhh Ahh.”

Lamb later stepped from behind the boards to appear alongside Missy Elliott on her 2017 single “I’m Better.” He also helped produce “Where the Bag At” and “Take Yo Man” for fellow Miami artists City Girls.

His work on Set In Stone now brings the journey back home.

Lamb first made his name helping FAMU move the football through the air. More than two decades later, the HBCU football Hall of Famer is still creating big plays—this time behind the boards on Rick Ross’ latest album.