HBCU introduces dress code, cell phone and attendance policies

Dress code discussions are likely to intensify in HBCU after Tuskegee University announced new campus expectations covering student attire, classroom attendance and cell phone use.



Tuskegee President Dr. Mark A. Brown outlined the changes in a message addressed to parents of incoming students. Brown said the private HBCU is entering what he described as a period of transformation and renewal while expecting its largest new-student enrollment in 32 years.



The university’s new dress code requires students to arrive on campus prepared for professional settings. According to Brown’s message, students should wear business suits and appropriate shoes for business meetings and other professional occasions.



Students will not be permitted to wear revealing clothing in classrooms, dining spaces or official university settings such as Convocation. Bedroom shoes, bonnets and do-rags will also be prohibited in classrooms and the cafeteria.



Faculty members will be authorized to address students who do not follow the guidelines.

Private university sets its own campus standards

Tuskegee University is a private institution, giving it broader authority than a public university to establish campus conduct expectations as part of its educational mission. Students who choose to attend the Alabama HBCU agree to follow university policies outlined in its student handbook.



That distinction will likely become central to the public reaction. While some students and alumni may view the dress code as an important part of Tuskegee’s historic emphasis on discipline and professionalism, others may question whether the rules are too restrictive or outdated.



Brown framed the policies as workforce preparation rather than punishment.



“The goal here is not meant to restrict students from enjoying the Tuskegee Experience, but to prepare them with a solid foundation for the workforce they will enter once they leave Tuskegee,” Brown wrote.



The university is also tightening its attendance and cell phone rules. Students will no longer be allowed to use phones in class unless directed by the professor. Devices must be turned off to avoid disrupting instruction.



Brown also emphasized that students are required to attend class, calling attendance the foundation of academic success. The university plans to monitor attendance more closely.



Beyond classroom conduct, Tuskegee is requiring students to complete internships, identify professional certifications and develop résumés before graduation. The university said more than 30 certifications are available to students at no additional cost.

The new policies position Tuskegee as an HBCU seeking to combine academic preparation, professional development and traditional standards of campus conduct. Whether students embrace the changes may become one of the first major tests of the university’s new academic year.