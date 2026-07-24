HBCU legend who passed up big schools remembered

Hampton University and the CIAA are mourning Jackie Dolberry, one of the most accomplished women’s basketball players in HBCU history.



Hampton’s career scoring leader and the driving force behind its 1988 NCAA Division II national championship, was remembered by the CIAA following her passing. Conference commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker, who played alongside Dolberry at Hampton, called her former teammate “one of the best players” in Division II basketball.



Long before women’s basketball received today’s television exposure, Dolberry built a career worthy of national attention. She scored 2,727 points at Hampton, earned CIAA Player of the Year honors three times and became a four-time All-CIAA selection.



She was also named the Most Valuable Player of the 1988 NCAA Division II National Championship Tournament.



Dolberry was a Hampton icon and CIAA legend. The stories surrounding them reveal something even greater: a gifted scorer who helped change what people believed was possible in HBCU women’s basketball.

A hometown star chooses HBCU

Dolberry emerged as a basketball phenomenon in Norfolk, Virginia. She learned the game from her oldest brother and developed into a nationally recruited prospect at Norfolk Catholic High School.



Her high school career included All-American recognition and scoring performances that demanded attention. During one game, Dolberry poured in 56 points in a 112-7 victory. By her senior season, she averaged nearly 30 points and 15 rebounds per game.



Major NCAA Division I programs recruited her. Dolberry had initially planned to attend Northeastern Louisiana, which was coming off a Final Four appearance. However, she reconsidered.



Instead of chasing the largest program available, Dolberry chose Hampton.



“I got my priorities straight,” she told the Daily Press in 1985. “Basketball is second to academics. I wanted a small institution known for good basketball, but also for giving you the individual help to get your degree.”



That decision became one of the most important moments in Hampton women’s basketball history.



Dolberry joined a program that had reached the 1985 NCAA Division II Final Four. She arrived determined to build on that foundation while representing an institution close to home.

A scoring force ahead of her time

Dolberry quickly became one of the most difficult players in the country to defend.



As a sophomore, she averaged more than 22 points and 10 rebounds per game. She also led Hampton in assists, showing she was far more than a one-dimensional scorer.



Her range made her especially dangerous.



During the 1986-87 season, women’s college basketball experimented with the 3-point line. Dolberry embraced it immediately. In one game against Virginia State, she made 11 of 17 attempts from behind the arc while scoring 46 points.



“It’s a lot of fun, because of the long distance and because of the extra point,” Dolberry said at the time. “It’s a shot I was using last year, even though it wasn’t worth three points.”



Dolberry understood the value of the shot before it became a permanent part of women’s basketball. She argued that players capable of shooting from that distance deserved the additional point.



More importantly, she showed how the 3-pointer could reshape a defense.



“When she’s ‘on,’ the ball goes to Jackie,” teammate Karen Drewery told the Daily Press. “Once an opponent sees she is making them, it pulls their defense out.”



Dolberry was not simply making long shots. She was stretching the floor before “floor spacing” became part of basketball’s everyday language.

Jackie Dolberry helps Hampton reach the summit

By 1988, Hampton had developed into a national power.



The Lady Pirates finished the regular season 30-1 and captured the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Regional championship by defeating Virginia State. Hampton had lost to Virginia State in the CIAA Tournament, making the regional victory even more meaningful.



That win sent Hampton deeper into the NCAA Tournament and ultimately toward the greatest achievement in program history.



The Lady Pirates captured the 1988 NCAA Division II national championship. Dolberry was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after leading the program to the mountaintop.



Her influence was felt across every part of the team. She could score inside, rebound, pass and punish opponents from long range.



The following season, Dolberry averaged 26.6 points and 11 rebounds as Hampton returned to the NCAA Tournament. Opposing teams knew where Hampton wanted to go with the basketball, but stopping her remained another matter.



By the end of her career, Dolberry had scored more points than any women’s player in Hampton history. Decades later, her record still stands.

A legacy larger than the record book

Dolberry’s career came during an important era for HBCU women’s basketball.



Hampton was then a Division II program competing in the CIAA. The Lady Pirates built a national championship contender while facing limited media coverage and fewer resources than women’s programs receive today.



Still, Dolberry’s greatness could not be hidden.



She helped Hampton win on the conference, regional and national levels. Her success also demonstrated that an elite prospect could choose an HBCU, receive an education and compete for championships.



McWilliams Parker’s tribute offered a deeply personal glimpse into Dolberry’s impact.



“She took care of me and she inspired me to have confidence and get better,” the CIAA commissioner wrote. “This team took care of me and they still do.”



That sisterhood remains part of Jackie Dolberry’s legacy.



She was inducted into the Hampton University Athletics Hall of Fame and the CIAA Hall of Fame, receiving lasting recognition from both the institution and conference she helped elevate.



Dolberry’s 2,727 points will remain in the record book. Her championship banner will continue hanging as evidence of what Hampton accomplished in 1988. Yet her place in history extends beyond statistics.



Jackie Dolberry was a hometown star who chose Hampton over larger programs. She became a pioneering 3-point shooter, a national champion and one of the greatest scorers HBCU women’s basketball has ever seen.



Her life ended too soon. Her legacy will endure wherever Hampton basketball, the CIAA and the history of women’s college basketball are celebrated.