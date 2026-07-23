Dawn Staley, South Carolina hosting HBCU-focused basketball tourney

Dawn Staley and South Carolina women’s basketball appear set to continue their growing relationship with HBCU programs, this time through a first-of-its-kind event centered on competition, culture and Name, Image and Likeness opportunities.

Marketing agency Rae Rose Media teased the upcoming PowHER Player Classic this week, describing it as an “HBCU Women’s Basketball Tournament + NIL Marketplace” scheduled for November 2026 in Columbia, South Carolina.

While organizers have yet to announce participating schools, game dates or the tournament format, promotional artwork strongly suggests defending national power South Carolina will be joined by at least three HBCU programs.

Tennessee State logo appears in teaser

The promotional graphic intentionally blurs the participating schools’ logos, but three appear relatively easy to identify.

One is South Carolina’s familiar Gamecock logo.

Another is clearly Tennessee State, which would create an intriguing storyline given Tigers head coach Candice Dupree, the WNBA legend who played under South Carolina coach Dawn Staley at Temple University.

A third logo appears to resemble Alabama A&M, while the fourth could be North Carolina Central, though organizers have not officially confirmed the participating schools.

The game has evolved.



Where elite competition meets culture.

Where NIL creates opportunity.

Where athletes, brands, and communities come together with purpose.



Welcome to the PowHER Player Classic.



This is only the beginning.#powherplayerclassic pic.twitter.com/uemofRP9P2 — Rae Rose (@RaeRoseMedia) July 21, 2026

Building on South Carolina’s HBCU connections

The PowHER Player Classic would continue South Carolina’s recent willingness to schedule HBCU opponents.

Last season, the Gamecocks faced three HBCU programs:

vs North Carolina Central (106-42)

(106-42) at Coppin State (90-48)

(90-48) Southern (103-34) in the NCAA Tournament

Those games reflected Staley’s long-standing support for HBCU athletics, a commitment she has demonstrated both on and off the court throughout her coaching career.

More than a basketball tournament

Unlike a traditional early-season tournament, the PowHER Player Classic is being marketed as an event where basketball intersects with branding and business.

Rae Rose Media promoted the event with the message:

“The game has evolved. Where elite competition meets culture, where NIL creates opportunity. Where athletes, brands, and communities come together with purpose.”

That messaging suggests the event will feature NIL activations alongside the games, giving participating student-athletes additional opportunities to connect with brands and fans beyond the court.

Familiar organizers

Rae Rose Media is no stranger to South Carolina athletics.

The agency previously partnered with the Gamecocks on NIL initiatives, including the program’s NCAA Tournament selection watch party, and has also worked with California women’s basketball on NIL-related projects.

Additional details—including participating schools, game dates, venue and tournament format—are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.