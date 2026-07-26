Howard University says some re-instated while most still not enrolled

Howard University has reportedly reinstated the enrollment status at least 46 incoming freshmen after removing 502 students from its fall 2026 class.



The HBCU said those students had not met key financial or enrollment requirements by a July 10 deadline. Those requirements included tuition payments, payment plans, financial aid or confirmed scholarship funding.



Howard University said it sent repeated notices to students and families beginning in March. However, the university also acknowledged possible delays involving financial aid and final account charges.

Howard University reviews disputed cases

Howard is now reviewing student records, emails and supporting documents.



The university will decide whether each affected student qualifies for reinstatement of enrollment. At least 46 students have reportedly regained their places so far.



Students and parents have also shared their experiences on social media. Some said they were waiting for outside scholarships. Others said university employees had told them their accounts were in good standing.



Several students reported that they still had housing assignments and access to university systems. Their fall classes, however, had disappeared.



Howard University has denied claims that it removed students to create space for applicants on a waiting list.

Fall semester deadline adds urgency

Howard’s fall semester begins Aug. 17.



That leaves affected families with little time to resolve their cases. Students who are not reinstated may also struggle to enroll elsewhere before classes begin.



The 502 students represent a significant portion of Howard’s expected incoming class.



Howard has directed students to several offices for help. Enrollment questions should go to enrollment management. Financial aid concerns should go to the financial aid office. Scholarship and billing issues should go to the bursar.

Reinstatement total remains unclear

Howard University has not released a full breakdown of the 502 cases.



It remains unclear how many involved unpaid balances, delayed aid, outside scholarships or university errors.



The final enrollment einstatement number will shape how the situation is remembered.



Howard may frame the decision as enforcement of a clear financial deadline. Students and families may see it as a breakdown in communication at a critical moment.