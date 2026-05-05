Winston-Salem State women add to stacked roster

Winston-Salem State women’s basketball was the cinderella of HBCU and Division II basketball last season. The program went from seven wins the previous season to dominating the CIAA and giving NCAA Division II runner-up IUP all it could handle on its home court.



But Cinderella only got to dance for one night. WSSU head coach Tierra Terry and her staff are working hard to make sure that last season’s 28-4 finish was just the opening act of transforming the program.

The first part of ensuring long-term success was locking in Terry. The WSSU alumna was already a rising star from her time at Virginia Union before making history in her first season at home. Even though Terry was signed to an extension before the end of the season, there were still DI programs looking to reel her in.

Tierra Terry holds WSSU’s first CIAA Tournament title in her hands. (WSSU photography)

Winston-Salem State sells itself

But the 2008 graduate decided to stick around. Then came retaining the players. Only two rotation players — Makayla Waleed and Jakaiya Mack — had exhausted their eligibility. Key players like center Maia Charles and guards Akiayh Pye and Breonna Roaf are young with high ceilings. But all of the key underclassmen stayed out of the portal and are set to return.



So what is it that kept Terry and her team engaged in an era where everyone is looking to climb the ladder?

“I just think that feeling of winning the championship, knowing we made it to the regional championship, just wanting to get that feeling again. And they feel like they’re going to work hard to try to get that done,” Terry said.



“The school sells itself, but we try to create an environment that people enjoy that people want to play in. That keeps them locked in. We try to have bonds with our players. They may not love us every day because of how hard it is. But, you know, we do have special bonds with each player.”

Rams hitting the portal and adding HS talent

That doesn’t mean that the WSSU staff is resting on its laurels.



“We are deep in the transfer portal, but we’re also taking talent from whatever level that comes at,” Terry said. “There’s still high school, there’s still JuCo. There’s so many options. You want to make sure each player fits your program. So that’s our biggest thing. Now just filter and do trying to see who actually fits the program and who can supplement in places because we are returning nine from that team.”



In the past few weeks the Rams have gotten a commitment from one high school player. Kenya Grier, a 5’11 guard, is arriving from West Charlotte. She averaged over 10 points and two steals per game as a senior.

They have also picked up a pair of transfers. Hope Hawkins is a 6-foot forward who has spent two seasons at Cal (PA). Playing in the same conference as IUP and Gannon, she’s battled some of the top programs in the region. And the most recent commitment is Makiyah Ward. Ward spent her freshman season at Saint Francis, a school transitioning from D1 to D3. She hails from Oxen Hills, MD and scored in double figures four times at the D1 level.

Makiyah Ward spent last season at D1 Saint Francis.

Big expectations heading into fall

The program finished ranked in the WBCA top 10 last season. With nine returners along with a sprinkle of new talent mean WSSU will bear the burden of expections next year.

“Winston-Salem State’s a great university,” Terry told HBCU Gameday. “I’m a little biased, but I think it’s a great university. And we have a good academic, background. We’re known over the state for our academics. There’s a lot of Ram pride. Once you become a Ram, like, it just takes you over. So people really invest in the school.”