Former McDonald’s All-American set to play for an HBCU

Tennessee State basketball is making a major addition in the transfer portal.

Former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American Aaron Bradshaw announced he is transferring from Memphis to Tennessee State, giving the Tigers one of the most highly touted players in program history.

At 7-foot-1 and 225 pounds, Bradshaw becomes the highest-rated recruit TSU has ever landed. According to 247Sports records, Tennessee State had never signed a four-star prospect prior to Bradshaw, who was ranked No. 4 overall in his high school class.

A Unique College Journey

Bradshaw’s path to Nashville has been anything but traditional.

He began his career at Kentucky, where he showed flashes of his potential as a freshman. In just his second college game, Bradshaw posted 17 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks against Penn after returning from a foot injury.

He later transferred to Ohio State before moving on to Memphis. During his junior season with the Tigers, Bradshaw averaged a career-high 8.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while starting 22 games.

He also delivered key performances, including:

21 points with three 3-pointers against Florida Atlantic

17 points and seven rebounds against Baylor

Challenges Along the Way

Bradshaw’s career has included off-court challenges.

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway confirmed that Bradshaw was fined portions of his NIL earnings for issues related to tardiness and team dress code violations.

Earlier in his career at Ohio State, Bradshaw stepped away from the team during an investigation into a possible domestic incident.

Reunion in Nashville

Bradshaw now reunites with familiar faces at Tennessee State.

He is the third former Memphis player to join head coach Nolan Smith, who previously served as an assistant under Hardaway. Guards Dante Harris and Daniel Vieira-Tuck also made the move to TSU.

Harris made an immediate impact last season, earning Ohio Valley Conference Tournament MVP honors while setting career highs in assists, steals, and games played.

Building on Momentum

Tennessee State is coming off one of its best seasons in decades.

The Tigers won 23 games last year, setting a Division I program record, and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1994.

With the addition of Bradshaw, TSU adds size, experience, and high-level talent to a roster already on the rise.

The former five-star recruit will now look to translate his potential into production as the Tigers aim to build on their recent success in the Ohio Valley Conference.