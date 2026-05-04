Skid continues for FAMU baseball

Florida A&M’s baseball team has taken a significant hit in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings after being swept by Grambling State over the weekend.

The Rattlers dropped all three games in the road series at Wilbert Ellis Field, falling 12-11 and 6-4 in a Saturday doubleheader before losing 19-9 in a run-rule decision Sunday.

FAMU is now 20-23 overall and 15-9 in SWAC play.

Close Losses Turn Into Costly Sweep

Saturday’s doubleheader featured two tightly contested games, but Florida A&M came up short both times.

Grambling State edged the Rattlers 12-11 in the opener, then followed with a 6-4 win in Game 2 to secure the series. Despite competitive efforts, FAMU was unable to close out either contest.

Sunday’s finale told a different story.

The Rattlers jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the third inning but could not hold on, surrendering a surge of runs as Grambling rallied for a 19-9 win. The game ended early due to the run rule.

Standings Impact

The sweep marks a sharp shift for Florida A&M.

Just two weeks ago, the Rattlers were tied for first place in the SWAC alongside Bethune-Cookman. After dropping that series and now being swept by Grambling State, FAMU has fallen to sixth place in the 12-team conference.

Grambling State improved to 19-26 overall and 16-8 in conference play, moving ahead in the standings.

What’s Next for FAMU

Despite the recent slide, Florida A&M still has time to regain momentum before postseason play.

The Rattlers will travel to face Alabama A&M, one of the lower-ranked teams in the conference, in a three-game series scheduled for May 8-10.

FAMU will close the regular season at home against Texas Southern on May 16.

The SWAC Baseball Tournament is set for May 20-24.