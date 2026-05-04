HBCU Star Beats NBA Champion to 100 in 1v1

Rob Colon didn’t just win a game—he reinforced what HBCU basketball has always produced: real hoopers. In China in early May, the former Winston-Salem State University standout lined up against Quinn Cook. A two-time NBA champion with championship DNA from both the Warriors and the Lakers.

The result was a 101–97 final. Colon reached the century mark first in a marathon 1v1 that demanded shot-making, stamina, and precision.

First to 100. No clock. Just buckets.

This wasn’t a traditional game, and that’s what made it matter even more for the HBCU basketball conversation.

The matchup followed a first-to-100 format, meaning there was no game clock—only scoring endurance. Each possession came with a strict four-dribble limit, forcing both players to rely on efficiency rather than over-dribbling. That structure created a high-level scoring environment where every shot attempt carried weight, and deep shooting became a necessity rather than a luxury.

In that setting, Colon didn’t just survive—he controlled the pace.

The HBCU foundation behind the viral rise

Long before the viral clips and international runs, Colon built his name through HBCU basketball.

At Winston-Salem State University, he developed into one of the most accomplished players in CIAA history. He finished his career with 1,737 points, placing him among the program’s all-time leading scorers. He also earned CIAA Rookie of the Year honors in 2017. Immediately emerging as one of the conference’s top scoring threats.

His impact continued to grow, as he became a three-time All-American and three-time All-CIAA selection. That run peaked in 2020 when he led the Rams to their first CIAA Tournament championship since 2012. In that title game, Colon delivered in the biggest moment, knocking down three clutch free throws with just seconds remaining to secure a 63–62 win and earn Tournament MVP honors.

That HBCU basketball foundation didn’t just shape his résumé—it shaped his identity as a scorer.

From pro stops to “isolegend”

After his college career was cut short by the COVID-19 shutdown, Colon took a path that reflects the evolving reality for many HBCU basketball standouts.

He built a professional résumé across multiple countries, including Puerto Rico, Mexico, Ecuador, Bolivia, and the Dominican Republic. During that time, he earned Guard of the Year honors in Ecuador while continuing to refine the same scoring instincts that made him dangerous in college.

At the same time, he began to carve out a presence in the growing 1v1 basketball space. He is working with platforms like Ballislife and The Next Chapter. By 2023, Rob Colon had fully stepped into the spotlight as a dominant figure in the “isolegend” scene. One where players build reputations through high-stakes one-on-one matchups broadcast to global audiences.

By early 2026, he wasn’t just part of that world—he was being mentioned as one of its best.

Why his game translates—even against NBA talent

Colon’s success against an NBA champion isn’t random. It’s built on a skill set that translates directly to the 1v1 format and still reflects the discipline of HBCU basketball.

His shooting release is among the quickest in the game. It allows him to get shots off before defenders can properly contest. He pairs that with extreme shooting range. Colon can comfortably pull up from well beyond the three-point line. Forcing defenders to extend their coverage far beyond typical defensive positioning.

That pressure creates space, and Colon takes advantage with efficient footwork rather than excessive dribbling. His ability to get into his shot quickly, square his body, and rise without drifting allows him to maintain consistency deep into long-format 1 v 1 games.

Equally important is his energy management. In a game played to 100 points, fatigue becomes a deciding factor, but Colon’s mechanics rely more on lower-body efficiency than upper-body strain. That allows him to maintain his shooting form even late in the game, which ultimately helped him outlast Cook.

“Best on the scene”

Following the win, NBA player Bones Hyland offered a strong endorsement. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard called Rob Colon “the best on the scene” and pointed to his ability to hit shots from deep range as a defining trait.

That kind of recognition matters, especially in a space where credibility is constantly being tested against traditional basketball standards.

Bigger than one game for HBCU basketball

This moment goes beyond a single result.

An HBCU basketball product defeated a proven NBA champion in a controlled, competitive setting that emphasized pure skill. It highlights how talent developed at the HBCU level continues to translate across different formats, even as the game evolves beyond traditional five-on-five structures.

Colon’s journey also reflects a broader shift in which players are building careers outside conventional pipelines by combining professional experience with digital platforms and global exposure.

What’s next

Colon’s momentum isn’t slowing down. He remains active on the international 1v1 circuit and is expected to appear in upcoming U.S.-based showcase events, including major summer tournaments tied to The Next Chapter ecosystem.

As the spotlight grows, so does the significance of his path.

Because every time Rob Colon steps on the court, it’s not just a 1v1 game—it’s another example of how HBCU basketball continues to produce elite talent that finds a way to be seen.

And in a format where there’s nowhere to hide, that visibility means everything.