HBCU coach, AD willing to pay to host D1 programs

HBCU basketball schedules are still months away from tipoff, but Norfolk State coach Robert Jones is already putting out the call for Division I opponents.



Jones took to Twitter/X in early May with a direct scheduling pitch as programs across the country build their 2026-27 college basketball slates.

“Need some home games vs. Division 1 opponents next year,” Jones wrote. “Will start a home and home series and give you up to $10k to start at my place !!!! Who’s willing to come to Echols ???? DIVISION I”

That post drew a response Monday from Virginia State athletics director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes. She quoted Jones and issued her own challenge to Division I HBCU programs.

“If it’s a D1 HBCU and you go to NSU for this game, I will pay you $20k to play VSU on the front end or back end of this same trip,” Sykes wrote.

The offer creates an intriguing possibility for a Division I HBCU looking to build a regional road swing. A school could play Norfolk State in Norfolk, then make the roughly two-hour trip to Petersburg to face Virginia State. Or it could do the trip in reverse.



HBCU Gameday reached out to Jones on Monday. He said he had not heard from anyone as of noon.

Virginia State adds twist to Norfolk State offer

The exchange highlights the ongoing challenge of scheduling in HBCU basketball. Home games against Division I opponents are valuable. They are also hard to secure, especially for programs outside the power-conference structure.

Norfolk State finished 15-17 last season. The Spartans remain one of the most recognizable HBCU basketball brands in the country. Jones has led the program to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure.

Virginia State, meanwhile, is coming off a 22-win season. The Trojans also picked up a notable win over Division I Delaware State, showing they are more than willing to test themselves against higher-level competition.

Sykes’ public offer adds another layer to the conversation. It gives a Division I HBCU a chance to pick up two games, two regional stops, and additional guaranteed money.

Now the question is simple.

Who wants to come to Virginia?