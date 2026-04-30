Alabama A&M names its new Director of Bands

Alabama A&M has found its next leader for one of its most visible programs.

The university announced Thursday that William J. Young will serve as its new Director of Bands following a national search.

Veteran leader brings decades of experience

Young arrives in Huntsville with more than 25 years of experience in music education, program development and leadership.

He currently serves as Associate Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College. He previously held the same role at Langston University.

Throughout his career, Young has built programs centered on discipline, precision and performance excellence. His ensembles consistently earned Superior Ratings in UIL marching band and concert evaluations.

Proven track record in program development

Beyond the college level, Young has also made an impact in K-12 education.

He served as Director of Fine Arts in two school districts. In those roles, he helped raise program standards, improve curriculum alignment and expand opportunities for students across multiple disciplines.

His leadership style has focused on building structure while allowing programs to grow creatively.

William J. Young

Deep HBCU band roots

Young’s connection to HBCU band culture runs deep.

He is a graduate of Southern University, where he performed in the world-renowned “Human Jukebox” Marching Band. That experience continues to shape his approach to leadership and performance.

He later earned a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Concordia University and is currently pursuing a doctorate in Music Education at William Carey University.

In addition to his academic and administrative work, Young is active nationally as an arranger, clinician, consultant and adjudicator.

Transition from longtime director Carlton Wright

Alabama A&M also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing Director of Bands Carlton Wright.

Wright led the program for 13 years, helping guide its growth and maintain a consistent level of excellence.

University officials thanked him for his leadership and impact on the Bulldog band program.

Looking ahead

With Young now in place, Alabama A&M turns the page to a new era.

His experience at multiple levels of music education, combined with his HBCU background, positions him to lead one of the conference’s most recognized band programs into its next chapter.